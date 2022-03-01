Dating and the Overshare

Photo by Rowan Chestnut on Unsplash

You might be in a relationship with a partner that you love and care about, and the two of you might have been together for a while. However, when the two of you get to go out and hang out with your friends, you might find that your partner doesn't like you to share certain aspects of your relationship. Maybe, he or she finds these details personal, or maybe, he or she wants some things to remain between the two of you. So, how do you stop yourself from sharing too many details about your relationship when you are hanging out with your friends? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about what he or she wants to keep between the two of you.

Discuss this issue with your partner and try to find out what he or she considers personal. The two of you might have different views on this, so do your best to listen to your partner and try to clarify how he or she classifies personal information. Repeat your understanding of his or her views just so the two of you can be on the same page, and compromise on how much information you can share.

2. Change the conversation.

If your friends try to ask you questions about the things in your relationship that you and your partner decided were things that the two of you would keep personal, then try to be polite and change the conversation. If your friends continue to ask you the same questions, then do your best to explain to them that some of the aspects of your relationship are things that you want to keep between you and your partner.

3. Own it if you need to.

If you accidentally do share something that you and your partner were trying to keep between the two of you, then do your best to let your partner know. Tell him or her how it happened, and work together to move past the accidental slip.

Relationships can be difficult at times, especially if there are things that the two of you want to keep personal. So, talk to your partner about what these things are. Compromise on how much information the two of you want to share, and do your best to respect your partner's wishes.