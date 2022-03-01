Dating Through Foggy Waters

Photo by Rich Soul on Unsplash

You may have just taken a big step with your other half, and the two of you might have moved in together. This might be the first time that you have lived with another person, and you might find that getting things done in the house is harder than you expected. You might also find that your partner is struggling with the same issue, and now the two of you are bogged down by a several chores that you need to do, financial situations that you aren't used to, and every day necessities that you didn't even know you would need. So, what do you do if you are in this situation? How do you approach it? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Make a couple of lists.

Talk to your partner about the new tasks that the two of you are struggling with and write down the things that the two of you need to do that you are struggling with. You could make one list for the household chores, a list for your bills, and a list of the things that you need to do every day in order to keep the house running.

2. Discuss your deadlines.

Look at the lists that you have made and talk to your partner about when the tasks on each list need to be completed. For example, certain household chores might only need to be completed once or twice a week, where as others might need to be done on a daily basis. Get a calendar and write down the date that each of your bills are due. This might help keep both of you on the same page and take away some of the stress.

3. Assign the household duties.

Talk to each other and discuss with one another what your strengths are. Try to divide the chores and other household duties in half by giving the person that has more experience in each area the chores that fits his or her skill set. For instance, if you are really good at budgeting, you might take over the bills, and if your partner is better at cleaning certain things, then he or she might take over those items. Try to find a way to compromise on this division of duties, so the two of you are on the same page.

Moving in together might have come with some new challenges, but if the two of you talk about these challenges and compromise on how you are going to take care of them, you might see things run more smoothly.