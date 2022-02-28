Dating and a Fauxpology

Photo by Xan Griffin on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while, and though the two of you may get along most of the time, there may be sometimes where the two of you disagree. You might have noticed that during the disagreements, though you are willing to apologize, your partner may not be willing to do this, and this might be something that bothers you. So, what do you do in this kind of a situation? How do you approach it? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about it.

Let your partner know what you have noticed and tell him or her how you feel about it. See how he or she feels about the situation, and talk about ways to make it better for the both of you. Try to listen to your partner when he or she explains why he or she might have issues with this, and try to give him or her suggestions on how to overcome this obstacle by offering input that you both can agree on.

2. Practice this type of communication with your partner.

Your partner might say that he or she has a hard time apologizing even when he or she wants to, so try to sit down with your partner and practice this type of communication with one another. This might make it easier for him or her, and it might result in more reciprocation when the two of you are making up after a disagreement.

3. Listen when he or she apologizes.

Do your best to listen to your partner if he or she apologizes to you in the future, especially if he or she has already said that he or she has issues doing this. Try to understand where your partner is coming from, and do your best to be patient while the two of you are working out your differences.

Relationships can be difficult at times, and if your partner has said in the past that he or she has issues with apologizing, this might seem like a hard situation to overcome. However, if you communicate with your partner as to why he or she has these issues and work out a way to overcome them together, you might find that your communication with one another is better than you thought it could be.