Dating and Gray Rocking

You might have been in a relationship for a while, but after some time, you might have found that the two of you really don't mesh. Due to this, you might have attempted to talk to your partner about going your separate ways, but your partner may have decided against it. So, what do you do in this type of situation? How do you approach it? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her again.

Try once more to explain why you want to go your separate ways and listen to why he or she wants to stay together. See if the two of you can compromise.

2. Change your pace.

If the other person still doesn't want to leave the relationship behind but you do, then change your pace. If you were the one that always came up with plans, then feel free to discontinue this. If you were the one that did everything around the house, feel free to change this. Keep a regular, monotonous routine and try to keep things between the two of you neutral.

3. Observe changes.

Pay attention to how the two of you interact after you change your pace. The other person might get bored with the relationship, and this might encourage him or her to move on. If this doesn't then, you might have to come up with a different plan.

4. Talk to friends.

Discuss your plans to move on with your friends and see if they can help you look for the things that you will need when you do. Try to look for a living space if you will need to move and do your best to be financially prepared for being on your own.

5. Parting peacefully.

If your partner finally comes around to separating, then try to go out on good terms. Do your best to respect his or her feelings, and discuss if the two of you will still remain friends.

If a relationship between you and your partner isn't working out, then do your best to discuss this issue with your partner. Change your pace if needed, and try to talk to your friends if you need help getting things together so you can move forward. If you and your partner decide to go your separate ways, try to part peacefully, and try to decide if the two of you will remain friends.