Dating and Double Duty

Photo by Kyle Cleveland on Unsplash

You might be in a relationship with someone that you love, and the two of you might have moved in together. You might have a home project that you need to do together, but this might be something that you having issues with because you and your partner might have never worked together in this capacity. So, how do you work with one another on a project like this without stepping on each other's toes? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are some suggestions.

1. Talk about the project first.

Talk to each other about how you want to do the project first. If you are designing something in your house, try to pick out the colors together and have some idea of the equipment that you will need to do the project. Do your best to be on the same page when it comes to the project so that when you go to do it, you both will know what needs to be done.

2. Compromise on jobs.

Discuss who will do which job ahead of time. If you are painting something in your house, you may want to discuss who will do the walls and who will do the ceiling. Try to determine which person will be more efficient with each job depending on the experience levels that the two of you have and your skill set. This might help the two of you work better together.

3. Be prepared.

Buy the supplies that you need ahead of time so you will have them when you go to do the project. Try to write a list before you go to the store so the two of you don't accidentally forget something in the process.

4. Create a deadline.

Talk to each other about when you want to start the project and how long it will take you to work on it. Try to work together to create a deadline in which the two of you want the project to be finished. Work with each other's schedules so that your project doesn't get in the way of your other plans.

5. Share your work.

Once your project is finished, you might decide to have a gathering at your house so you can show the final results to your friends and family. This might give the two of you a sense of accomplishment after all the time and work that you dedicated to your project.

Working as a team on a house project can seem like a difficult situation, but it doesn't have to be. So, talk to one another ahead of time. Figure out who will do which job, and create a deadline so the two of you know your time constraints.