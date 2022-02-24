Dating and Dry Dating

Photo by Maks Styazhkin on Unsplash

You may have started to date someone new, and this time, you might have decided that you want to do things differently. Maybe, you want to explore the other person's personality and how the two of you connect before initiating anything physical. So, how do you make sure that the other person is on the same page as you are? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Tell the other person your thoughts.

Let the other person know how you want to approach this dating situation. Let them know that you are interested in exploring how your personalities connect and how you are on a deeper level. See what the other person thinks about this and ask him or her if he or she is willing to try this approach to dating before taking the next step. Tell the other person why you think doing this is important and how you think it might impact your relationship in the long run.

2. Set your boundaries.

Work with your partner to set your boundaries. Try to agree on what these will be, and try to make things clear so there is no confusion. Doing this might help the two of you understand how to show each other your feelings without creating miscommunication.

3. Keep your relationship close.

Don't feel like you have to explain the choices that you and your partner have made with family or friends. If the two of you are trying to get to know each other better, it might be better to keep the personal details of your relationship to yourselves while you are exploring your connection. Also, try not to let pressure from outside sources change the way that you interact. For instance, if you are at a dinner and someone asks why the two of you aren't holding hands, try not to feel obligated to do it just because another person thinks that you should. Try to stay true to the boundaries that you and your partner created, so you stay on the same page.

If you decide to take your relationship with your partner in a different direction and explore the connection that you have first, then try to talk about this with your partner. Do your best to be on the same page, and set boundaries that both of you agree on.