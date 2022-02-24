Dating and Hesidating

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Photo by Kareya Saleh on Unsplash

You may be out in the dating world, but you might not be sure what you want at this point. You may not have figured out if you are dating to have fun and hang out with someone or if you want a relationship, and this might have caused complications with some of the people that you have dated in the past as you wanted different things out of the situation. So, what do you do if you aren't sure what you want out of your dating situation? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. State your intentions up front.

Let the person that you are going out with know that you aren't quite sure if you want to be in a relationship at this point. Let him or her know that you are just trying to get to know him or her and you want to see how things go. Try to make sure that the two of you are on the same page with this so there isn't confusion between the two of you.

2. Explore new personalities.

Get to know the people that you go out with and reflect on how things are when you are with each person. See if your feelings change and analyze if you want something more serious with someone as you date each person. See if you connect with any of the people that you go out with on a deeper level and do your best to know the expectations from those that you date.

3. Be open.

Even if you don't know if you want anything serious now, you might in the future, so do your best to be open and try not to close yourself off to getting into a more serious relationship. If you decide that you are interested in a specific person, then feel free to give that person a chance, but try to be open regarding your intentions throughout the process. That can help both of you understand where you at in the situation.

You might not know right now if you want to date casually or if you want a relationship, and that might change with time. So, try to let the person that you are dating know your intentions right away so the two of you are on the same page and try to be flexible and open if you decide to give someone a chance.

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

