Dating and Dogfishing

Photo by Olivia Hutcherson on Unsplash

You might be the kind of person that likes dog, and if you have a dog, you might have been looking for another individual that you connected with that also likes dogs. So, what do you do if you meet someone online that has a profile picture with a dog but you find out that the dog isn't his or hers? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Ask him or her why he or she posed with the dog.

Talk to the person that you met online and ask him or her why he or she posed with the dog when it wasn't his or hers. Maybe, he or she has a good reason that he or she did that. Let him or her know why the photo caught your attentions and tell him or her what you are looking for in a relationship.

2. Find out if he or she is a pet person.

If you want someone that likes dogs and you want the person that you are with to get along with your dog, then you might want to find out if the person that you met likes animals. Ask him or her about the animals that he or she has had in his or her life, and if he or she doesn't have a pet right now, then find out why.

3. Find out if the person is interested in dating someone with a pet.

Ask the person if he or she is really interested in dating someone with a pet. Let him or her know the responsibilities that come along with doing this. See if he or she is up to doing the extra tasks to care for your dog if things between the two of you ever got serious.

You might have fallen for someone online that had a dog in his or her picture, and that may have made you think that the other person had a dog and would be a good match for you. However, after finding out that the dog was not his or hers, you might have been apprehensive to give the relationship a chance, but just because he or she doesn't own a dog doesn't mean that he or she won't be a match for you. Just get to know him or her better. Find out if he or she is a pet person, and analyze is he or she is a match for you.