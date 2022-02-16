Dating Growth

Photo by Morgan Sessions on Unsplash

If you and your partner have been in a relationship for a while, you may have already experienced disagreements and the changes that everyday life can bring. However, what if you and your partner are about to embrace a big change like moving, a new job, a change in your social circle, or something else that can impact your lives as individuals and as your partnership? What do you do in this instance? How do you move forward as a couple? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Try to support each other.

If you and your partner are going through a big change, then it might be helpful to show each other that you support each other. Try to work as a team to get through the barriers that this change brings. Communicate about how to maneuver different challenges, and try to be there when the other person needs to vent or talk about his or her feelings.

2. Try to be optimistic.

Though a big change might seem like a difficult thing for the two of you to go through as a couple, it might just bring you closer. So, try to find the good things that can occur due to this change, and embrace them when you can. Also, try to help your partner maintain a positive attitude while the two of you navigate this change.

3. Try to be flexible.

Though this big change might hinder some of your plans, try to adjust so the two of you can get through it. Reschedule your other plans if necessary, and try not to overwhelm yourself by overloading your schedule. Make time for each other so the two of you can continue to talk about your lives and how you are doing, and be open about your feelings and the feelings that your partner may have.

4. Try to be resilient.

Though a big change might seem like a difficult thing to overcome, try to keep things in perspective. Try to understand that this situation might be temporary, and keep your goals in view despite the current changes.

Going through big changes with your partner can seem difficult, but if the two of you work together and communicate, you might find that you can overcome the barriers that these changes can bring. So, try to support each other. Be flexible, and try to be optimistic.