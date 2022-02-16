Dating Realization

Photo by Anna Selle on Unsplash

If you and your partner have been together and gotten through the beginning stages of your relationship including a disagreement or two, you may be wondering what you should do now. During this time, the two of you might have gotten to know each other, and there may be things about each other that took you by surprise. However, despite these new revelations, the two of you might have decided to stick together and continue your relationship. So, what is the next step? Where do you go from here? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Accept that there are still things to learn about each other.

You may have gotten into the relationship, thinking that the two of you knew each other well. However, after spending time together, you might have realized that there are still things that you need to learn about each other. Use this time to get to know this new side of your partner, and try to be open to the idea that the two of you might be learning new things about each other as times goes by.

2. Try to understand.

Though your partner may be different than you are, try to understand why he or she is this way. This might mean that you ask him or her about his or her childhood. It might also mean that you take the time to learn about his or her past experiences and relationships. Try to figure out what shaped your partner into the person that he or she is today and where his or her perspective comes from.

3. Keep an open door policy.

Try to allow your partner to communicate about the things that make him or her happy and the things that upset him or her. Even if your viewpoints aren't always the same, try to be willing to communicate about the things that affect your lives, and attempt to find some common ground.

4. Try to accept your differences.

Though the two of you might have different perspectives on the issues that you face, try to understand that you are different people with different experiences. See if there is a way for the two of you to find understanding even when you have different opinions.

Dating can be difficult at times, but if you attempt to find common ground and understanding, you might find that the two of you compliment each other in a way that allows both of you to grow.