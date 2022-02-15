Taking a Leap Towards That Dream Job

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBQZt_0eF20DRt00
Photo by Katrina Wright on Unsplash

There might be a job that you have always dreamed of doing, and though you may not be doing that job at the moment, it may be your end goal when it comes to your career. So, what do you do if you are approved with an opportunity to take on your dream job? How do you know that you are ready to do this? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. You are prepared.

If you are approached with the opportunity to work at your dream job, you may want to make sure that you meet all of the requirements to do this job. Check the education requirements, and check the experience level that is needed to perform in the position. Do you have the required qualifications, or are there still a couple of things that you need to accomplish before being able to apply?

2. You have the time.

Make sure that you have the time to do the job and that your schedule allows for flexibility in the case that there is a change in the hours in which you have to work. If your schedule doesn't allow for this, then you may want to reconsider taking the chance until you can dedicate yourself to the time constraints.

3. You still have the passion.

Though your dream job may have been one that you grew up dreaming about as life goes on, your wants and needs can change. Therefore, before taking a leap into a new career, you may want to reflect on your current wants and needs and analyze whether or not you are still interested in the career field.

4. You have the resources.

Taking a chance on a new job can mean leaving your current job. This can also mean that the steady paycheck that you count on from your current job may not be there, so try to make sure that you have the resources to keep up with your needs while diving into a new career.

5. You have the support.

If you have a spouse or a family, then you might want to discuss this leap with them before taking it as it may affect their lives as well. Try to make sure that you are all on the same page, and try to keep your support system close.

Taking a leap towards your dream job can be both exciting and unnerving. However, if you make sure that you have the resources that you need, you might find that you wished that you had done it sooner.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# business# lifestyle# home and style# dream job

Comments / 0

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
4202 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating During the Honeymoon Stage

If you are in a relationship and the two of you have gotten past the first steps of getting to know each other, you may be enjoying your time with each other so much that you don't want to go anywhere without the other person. You might be having a lot of fun in this stage of your relationship, but you may also be wondering when things will change. So, what can you do during this stage of your relationship to get to know each other better? What should you talk about to prepare for the future? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating Growth

If you and your partner have been in a relationship for a while, you may have already experienced disagreements and the changes that everyday life can bring. However, what if you and your partner are about to embrace a big change like moving, a new job, a change in your social circle, or something else that can impact your lives as individuals and as your partnership? What do you do in this instance? How do you move forward as a couple? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating Realization

If you and your partner have been together and gotten through the beginning stages of your relationship including a disagreement or two, you may be wondering what you should do now. During this time, the two of you might have gotten to know each other, and there may be things about each other that took you by surprise. However, despite these new revelations, the two of you might have decided to stick together and continue your relationship. So, what is the next step? Where do you go from here? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating During the Reflective Stage

You and your partner may have been together for a while at this point. You might have already talked about your wants and needs and how you see your future together, but you may have also found out what the things that the two of you disagree about are. After having a disagreement with your partner, the two of you may be looking for a way to get things back on track. So, what should you do at this stage of your relationship to get things rolling again? What is the best path forward? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating Local

If you have been out on the dating scene for a while, looking for someone to share your life with you might have decided to give dating local a chance. This may have come after trying to use dating apps and having no success, or it might have come after a long distance relationship that didn't pan out. Either way, if you have decided to date local you might wonder if this change in pace will work better for you. How is dating someone in the local area different from dating someone online? How can dating someone local help the two of you relate more? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are some suggestions on why dating local might be worth a chance.

Read full story

Dating in the Cupcake Stage

If you just got into a relationship, you might still being getting to know the other person that you are with. At this point, everything might still be new to you, and you might be wondering how to get to know the other person better at this beginning stage of your relationship. So, what can the two of you do to get to know each other better? How can you go about this? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Adding an Extra Hand

If you own your own business and you have expanded your consumer base in the last year or so, you may be wondering if there is a way to be more efficient in producing your product while addressing the consumer needs. This may have brought you to question if you need an extra hand to help with the business and if it is time to expand your workforce. So, what benefits would bringing a helping hand into the business give you? How could this move help? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Adding an Assistant to Your Business

If you own your own business, you might not have gotten to the point where you were in need of an assistant. However, if business is picking up and the tasks are multiplying, doing this might be something that you are considering. So, how do you know when it is the right time to hire an assistant? When should you finally ask for an extra hand? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Embrace Your Business Network

If you are a business owner, then you may have studied how different marketing campaigns have affected the sale of your products and how the consistency in your marketing campaigns have impacted your customer volume. Upon doing this, you might have determined that it is necessary for your business to market your products on a consistent basis, but what is the best way to do this? How can you keep up with marketing your products when there are so many other things to do? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Expanding Your Business

You might be in the position where you own your own business, and after being in business for a while, the increase in customers that your business is attracting might indicate that you need to hire more staff. So, how do you go about finding a team that will work well with your business? What should you look for in those that you hire? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Team Work Can Make the Dream Work

If you are assigned to a team that has to work together to do a project at work, you may be wondering how to make things run smoothly. You might have a timeline in which your project is due, and you may be wondering how everyone can work together to get everything done in a timely fashion. So, what is a good way to go about the project? How can everyone incorporate their skills while still working together? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

It Takes Two and a Little Flexibility

If you are in a relationship with someone that has goals that are different from yours, you may be wondering how the both of you can work together to accomplish the things that you want to do. Sometimes, it may seem difficult to do this, especially if your goals take you in different directions, but if the two of you are focused on the things that you want, you might be looking for a way to work on these goals together. So, how do you do this? How can you be supportive of each other even if your goals are different? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Spring into the Season with Your Spouse

Spring will be coming sooner than later, and this might have gotten you to wonder what kind of things you can do with your spouse to prepare for the upcoming season. So, what kind of activities can the two of you do together to be better prepared for the nicer weather? Though the answer to this question might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Galentine's Day

If you are celebrating Valentine's Day with your friends this year, you might consider having a Galentine's Day celebration. This is where you get together with a few of your female friends and celebrate your friendship. Now, there are many ways that you can do this, and though everyone's celebration might look a little different, here are a few suggestions on how to have fun with your gal pals this holiday.

Read full story

Moving into a New Neighborhood

If you have recently moved to a new neighborhood, you may be what you can do to become more involved with the neighborhood. So, what can you do to get to know others? What can you do to make an impact with those around you? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Reusing Your Shoelaces

If you have recently replaced your shoes due to wear and tear, then you might still be wondering if there is a way to reuse any part of your old shoes. Well, there is. The shoes laces in your old shoes might be a useful item on your patio and in your yard, and though the ways that this item can be used may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions on how to reuse your shoe laces so you can get good use out of them.

Read full story

A Story and Your Spouse

If you and your spouse are looking for something to do together, and the both of you like to read, then you might consider reading a book together. You can make this a habit and incorporate this hobby into a weekly routine. So, how do you go about doing this? What is a good way to choose a book that both you and your spouse will enjoy so the two of you can share this hobby? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Rolling Thunder Topic at Hand

You may have been in the situation where you were in a conversation with someone in a public setting where the two of you disagreed. Though you might have been frustrated, you might have also realized that the other person wasn't going to change his or her view point on the subject at hand, and you might have wondered how you could have handled the situation better. So, what do you do if you are in a situation like this? How can you keep the peace? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Choosing a School for Your Child

If you have recently moved to a new neighborhood, you may be thinking about enrolling your child in one of the local schools. However, if there is more than one school in the area in which you live, you might be wondering which one you should pick. So, how do you choose a good school for your child? Which school will give you the education that you want your child to get? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy