A Story and Your Spouse

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPu1l_0eCrui8k00
Photo by Paul White on Unsplash

If you and your spouse are looking for something to do together, and the both of you like to read, then you might consider reading a book together. You can make this a habit and incorporate this hobby into a weekly routine. So, how do you go about doing this? What is a good way to choose a book that both you and your spouse will enjoy so the two of you can share this hobby? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Find a book.

Look on the bestsellers list and see if the two of you can agree on a book from there, or take turns with reading recommendations, so the two of you can understand each other's reading preferences more. No matter how you do it, try to find a book that both of you will read and have opinions on.

2. Pick a time for discussion.

Choose a night during the week where the two of you can discuss the book that you are reading. Talk about your opinions on the book. Discuss the author and the plot, and tell each other how far you have gotten in reading the book. Keep track of each other's progress, and if you feel the need to, you can discuss how you think the book will end.

3. Rate the book.

After the two of you are done reading the book, rate it and discuss why you gave it that rating. Keep track of the books that you read, and chart the ratings of each book so you know which ones you enjoyed and which ones you didn't.

4. Listen to audiobooks.

You might find that the two of you want to enjoy the same book at the same time. In this case, you could always listen to an audiobook so you can enjoy the action in the book at the same time. This might help you bond better as you will be experiencing the same moments in the book and possibly similar emotions in response to these moments.

5. Check out public readings.

If the two of you decide that you like a particular book or author, you might decide to go to a public event where the author reads his or her book. Not only might this help the two of you bond more, but you might meet others that enjoy the same books that you do, which could potentially lead to new friendships.

Enjoying an activity like reading with your spouse may not only help you bond more, but it could give you an extra way to spend time together. So, find a good book, discuss it, and see if there are any public book events that the two of you can enjoy. You might learn a thing or two about each other.

