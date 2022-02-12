Choosing a School for Your Child

Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash

If you have recently moved to a new neighborhood, you may be thinking about enrolling your child in one of the local schools. However, if there is more than one school in the area in which you live, you might be wondering which one you should pick. So, how do you choose a good school for your child? Which school will give you the education that you want your child to get? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Check the academic success of the schools.

Check how well each school does in teaching children reading, English, and mathematics. See which school has the higher success rate in this department. Check the testing scores at each school, especially when it comes to college preparation testing. Also, check to see what the graduation rate of students that go to each school is. You may want to choose school where there is a higher graduation and retention rate.

2. Check the staff to student ratio.

Look and see how many students go to each school and how many staff there are to help the students. See how many students each teacher educates in a typical classroom as you may want each teacher to be focused on a smaller group of students so they can be more available to help students that are in need of extra assistance.

3. Check the location.

See which school will be more convenient to travel to. If your child has to take the bus, then make sure there is a bus route that will pick him or her up. If your child walks to school, you may want to pick a school that is closer to your home, so the walk isn't very long. Also, see which school is in a higher traffic area, because there may be times where you need to pick your child up or go to a parent-teacher meeting.

4. Check the school's activities.

Look at each school and see what kind of activities are offered. Your child may be into sports or maybe, he or she is into music. See if there is a program that suits your child's interests so he or she can progress in that area.

Choosing a school for your child can be a difficult process, but it can be done. So, look into the academic success of the schools in which you are choosing from, check the classroom size and location, and try to find a school that has your child's interests in mind.