Blue and Red Fight for Togetherness

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLLDB_0dtUpXWD00
Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

Even if you have a good relationship, there may be times when you argue. During these arguments, it may feel like you and your partner are on different sides, and it might be difficult to understand what the other person is thinking. However, arguments can be navigated just like any other conversations, and though everyone has a different way of handling these events, here are some suggestions on how to do it.

1. Don't argue to be right.

Consider what you are fighting for. Are you arguing because you want to be the one that is correct, or is the issue something that you truly care about? If you are just arguing to be right, then it may be better to take a step back and analyze the situation, because fighting for reasons regarding your ego may result in a large conflict over a small topic.

2. Be understanding.

Put yourself in the other person's shoes. Understand where he or she has come from and the experiences that he or she has had. Doing this might help you understand his or her point-of-view in the argument, and that might allow you to find common ground between the two of you.

3. Explain your position.

Don't leave your partner in the dark about your feelings. Let him or her know why you feel the way that you do. If you do this, he or she might be able to empathize with you, which may make it easier for the two of you to solve your conflict.

Arguments can be difficult in any relationship, but with patience and understanding, you may also find some common ground. So, make sure that you are standing your ground for a good reason and try to understand where the other person is coming from.

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

