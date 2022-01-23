Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

You may have met a person that you not only share common interests with but that has the same values as you do as well. So, what happens if after dating for a while, he or she lets you know that he or she has a child from a previous relationship? How do you handle that situation? Though the answer to this question may be different for everyone, here are some suggestions.

1. Get to know the child.

It may be important for your partner to know that you can get along with his or her child before getting serious with you. Try to find common ground with the child and know that he or she will be a permanent fixture in your life if you choose to move forward.

2. Respect that the child comes first.

There may be times when you want to spend time with your partner where he or she has to do something for his or her child. During these times, it is important to be understanding and patient.

3. Include the child.

Instead of making plans where the child isn't considered, do your best to include the child. It is important for you to get used to the child being around. The child was there before you even came into your partner's life, and therefore, you need to do your best to find activities where you, your partner, and his or her child can bond and have a good time.

Dating a person with a child is a big responsibility, and you need to be ready to take it on. Therefore, it is important to be understanding and patient when approaching this type of situation and know that the child comes first.