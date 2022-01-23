Call Me When You're Gone

Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

If you have to travel for work or like to travel for pleasure, you might find that there are times that you are away from your significant other. During these times, your other half might ask that you call or text him or her to tell him or her that you are doing well and that everything is going alright. However, doing this may make you feel uncomfortable.

Maybe, you don't like the idea, because it feels like he or she is keeping tabs on you. Maybe, you are nervous to make a promise like that, because you are worried that you won't have time to do it, or maybe, you just don't like the idea in general. No matter your reasoning, you may wonder why your partner wants you to do this, and though everyone may have a different reason behind wanting their partner to text or call him or her while on a trip, here are some reasons your partner may want you to do this.

1. Your partner may really want to make sure you are okay.

Your significant other may want to make sure that you don't get into a bad situation while you are away. If he or she cares about you, he or she may be worried while you are gone. Therefore, it may be respectful to check in once in a while.

2. Your partner may want to keep the communication flowing.

Your partner may worry that the two of you will lose some of your bond while you are away. In order to keep the connection, your partner may want to talk to you on the phone or text you, so your relationship stays strong even while you are separated.

3. Your partner may want to see if you will take time out of the day for him or her.

Your partner may worry that you will forget about him or her due to your busy schedule. He or she may want to see how important he or she is to you, and that phone call or text may be the way that he or she figures out if you have time for him or her.

Going on a trip can be fun. It can be nice to see different things and get away for a while. However, try not to forget about your loved one while you are gone. A text or a phone call could be the difference as to if you come back to the same relationship that you left.