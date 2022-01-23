Are Public Displays Okay?

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Though you may love your other half, you may notice that your partner isn't comfortable with public displays of affection. If this isn't something that you are used to, it might take you off guard or it may even offend you. You may be left wondering why your partner won't show his or her love in a public setting. Is he or she uncomfortable with the relationship? Is he or she keeping your relationship on the down low, or is it something else? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are some reasons that he or she may not be comfortable with public displays of affection.

1. He or she might find it disrespectful.

Your partner might believe that any romantic experiences that the two of you have need to stay behind closed doors. He or she might find it disrespectful to show his or her affection in public.

2. He or she might be shy.

Your partner might be shy when it comes to crowds and showing affection in public could make him or her anxious or nervous.

3. He or she might not know what you think.

If you haven't talked about showing affection in public, then there is a possibility that your partner isn't showing his or her affection in public, because he or she doesn't know what you think about doing this.

Showing public displays of affection isn't something that everyone is comfortable with. You should talk to your partner to see what he or she thinks about this issue and try to understand how he or she feels. Compromise with each other. Don't break boundaries and try to work something out that satisfies both of you.