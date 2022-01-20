Photo by Jessica Rockowitz on Unsplash

After dating someone for a while, you may be wondering if you should make the relationship more serious, but how do you decide whether that is something that you want to do? How can you decipher whether the other person will bring more joy into your life? How do you know if you are compatible? Though the answer to this question can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions on how to decide if you should take the next step in your relationship.

1. Make a list of pros and cons.

Sit down in a quiet room by yourself and write down both the good things and the bad things that are occurring in your current dating situation. See if the good outweighs the bad.

2. See if there is anything the two of you can work on.

You probably aren't going to have everything that you want. Dating takes work. Therefore, decide if some of the cons in your relationship can be worked on. Sometimes, a little work can create a beautiful situation.

3. Gauge where the other person is.

Do you think that the other person is ready for a bigger commitment? Talk about the next step with your partner and see what his or her thoughts or feelings are regarding taking things more serious. Make sure you are on the same page.

Taking the next step in a relationship might be something that you want. However, decide if the person that you are with is the best person to do it with. If he or she is, then move forward and enjoy the new journey.