Friendships Fade

You may have a friend that you grew up with and have known for a long time that you have outgrown. This can happen. As you get older and get into a relationship or have children, you might find that the goals that you had in your youth are very different from the goals that you have now, and though it can be sad to say goodbye to someone that you have known for so long, it might be what both of you need.

Life can be funny. There's no saying that you and your friend won't ever cross paths again. Maybe, right now just isn't the time. So, if you have to say goodbye to a friend due to having different aspirations or lifestyles, don't think of it as the last time that you will see each other. Maybe, the two of you just have to experience different things in life apart so you can be in similar places once again.

As you grow, you might find that you need a different kind of support system. Maybe, you want friends that have children as well so that your conversation is more relevant. Maybe, you want friends that have the same job as you do, so you can talk about life at the office. No matter your needs and wants, realize that incorporating new friends into your life doesn't have to mean replacing older friends. It might just mean that right now in your life you need friends that are experiencing the same things that you are, and maybe, down the road, you will meet up with your older friends as their lives develop as well.