A Bit of a Stretch

Photo by Allen Taylor on Unsplash

After being in a relationship for a while, you and your partner might realize that you have gotten to that comfortable stage where you have both gained weight, and you might decide to incorporate exercise into your routine. But how do you do this if you both have busy schedules? Though the answer may be different for everyone, there are ways to do this. Here are a few suggestions.

1. Take a walk at a park.

Use your exercise time to relax and destress. Take a walk in a park, where the two of you can enjoy a good conversation and beautiful scenery. Not only can this get you moving, but it also doesn't take away from your time together.

2. Have active dates.

Go to the zoo or to a floral garden during your dates. This is a good way to explore something new while still moving.

3. Take up dancing.

Join a dance class with your partner. Not only can this help maintain the spark in your relationship, but dancing can be good exercise.

4. Take the stairs instead of the elevators.

Make a pact to take the stair wells instead of riding on the elevators when you go to public places.

5. Don't be afraid to park in the back.

Instead of parking your car in front of the places that you visit, park in the back. This makes it so you have to walk to get to where you need to go, which in turn can provide you a little time to exercise during the day.

Incorporating exercise into your routine can be difficult, but if you are on the same page with your partner, it is doable. So, be flexible with your relaxation time and dates, take the stairs, and park in the back of the parking lot. Maybe, you will be able to achieve your goals.