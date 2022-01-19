Dating in Your 30's

Photo by Parastoo Maleki on Unsplash

Going back onto the dating scene in your thirties can be a difficult process. At this point, you may already have established a career and have an idea as to what you want your life to look like. So, how do you find someone that fits in with your lifestyle? The answer may be different for everyone, but here are some suggestions.

1. Find someone that has a career compatible with yours.

You might want to make sure that the two of you actually will have time to go out and spend time together, so look for a person that has a career that works with yours. This also might show how responsible the person is, because if he or she is employed and takes care of his or her own expenses, then that could help if the two of you end up hitting it off and building a future together.

2. Find someone that has the same family values as you do.

Not only does this mean that the two of you share your views on how much time you spend with your families, but it also means that you should try to find a person that feels the same way about having a family as you do. If you do not want kids, then it might be better to find another person that feels the same way, and if you do want kids, then let the other person know so you can see if they share that dream. You don't want to risk not having a family if that is what you truly want, so try to find someone that wants the same things that you do.

3. Find someone that can add to the relationship.

When two people get together and their lives combine, it can make a living situation better. Therefore, find someone that you are mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually compatible with so that the two of you can motivate each other to grow as individuals as well as in your relationship.

Though your priorities may have changed as you got older, your want to share your life with someone else doesn't have to. So, do your best to find someone that shares your values, motivates you, and can add to your life instead of taking away from it.