Dry January Doesn't Have to Be Dry

Photo by Allison Heine on Unsplash

Like many others, you might have decided to give up alcohol during the month of January and participate in dry January. But where do you go from here? What can you do with your friends to have a good time besides going to the bars or to parties? Though everyone might choose to do different things, here are some suggestions.

1. Join a bowling league with your friends.

Instead of putting yourself in a situation where the focus of drinking might be high, why not participate in a bowling league with your friends? This will give you a chance to get out and share conversation with others while having a good time.

2. Make bears and blankets for non-profits.

Get your friends together and make a goal to create blankets for a homeless shelter or bears for a children's hospital. This could allow you to practice a new craft with your friends while making a difference in the community.

3. Go shopping.

Why not take this extra time to explore the local businesses in your area? You can take a few friends along while getting a couple of things that you need.

4. Have a movie night.

Invite a few friends over and watch a movie. This can be a great way to bond in a peaceful atmosphere while having a few snacks.

Dry January doesn't have to be a difficult month. In fact, it can be really fun. With a change in activities and a different perspective, you might make memories that last a lifetime.