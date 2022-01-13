Uniting Veterans with Homes

Photo by R ARCHITECTURE on Unsplash

The Gary Sinise Foundation is a non-profit foundation that constructs smart homes for veterans in an effort to ease the day-to-day challenges that they have. This organization does this through their R.I.S.E. program in an effort to help ease the daily constraints on post 9/11 defenders that were injured during their service. These homes are all provided mortgage free, and this allows the veterans to focus on other aspects of their lives without having to worry about paying a house payment. Through the R.I.S.E. program the organization also provides home modifications for veterans that need their houses to be more accessible.

The Gary Sinise Foundation was originally created by Gary Sinise in an attempt to help veterans that served during 9/11 have a more comfortable life. Along with building smart homes for veterans, this organization also has programs like Snowball Express, where it assists the families of fallen heroes. Snowball Express occurs for five days, and it allows for the children in these families to go to Disney World and create experiences that they may not have had. The Gary Sinise Foundation also has programs for first responders and a program for active-duty military members called Serving Heroes, which offers both food and fellowship.

The Gary Sinise Foundation has been around since 2011 and is still serving the community today. There are chapters in both Florida and San Diego with the focus of serving veterans, active-duty military, and first responders. If you would like to know more about the Gary Sinise Foundation, feel free to visit the website.