A Kind Way to Part Ways

Sometimes even after trying everything that you possibly think that you can, a relationship still doesn't work out. It can be difficult to accept this reality, and it can be even more difficult to explain to the person that you are with that you don't want to be with him or her anymore. So, what is the best way to do it? How can you effectively break up with another person without creating more issues? Everyone has a different way to do this, but here are some suggestions.

Sit down with the person that you are with and be honest. Instead of dragging the relationship past its duration, maybe it would help to sit down with the other person and talk about why you are not feeling the relationship anymore. Be honest, and let the other person know your true feelings so there aren't any lingering thoughts or questions regarding your stance.

Ask the other person how he or she feels about the situation and ask him or her to explain his or her needs in the relationship. Talk about your needs as well. Explain how these needs weren't being meant and offer up experiences that the two of you went through, so that the other person is clear about what went wrong and how you feel.

Be considerate. Just because you are breaking up with someone doesn't mean that you have to be mean to him or her. Understand that he or she might still have feelings for you, and it might take time for him or her to feel better about the situation.

Leave on peaceful terms. Try your best to break-up peacefully. This way both of you can go your separate ways and reflect on what you want for your futures. Breaking up with someone isn't the easiest thing to do, but remember, honestly and compassion in this situation might help things go more smoothly.