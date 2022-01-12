Aw, Shucks! Thank you!

Photo by Duy Pham on Unsplash

If you have a lot of extra time on your hands, you may be wondering what to do with it. You might be seeking an opportunity that gets you out and about that provides you with a new experience. Well, if this sounds like you, then one of the things that you may want to consider is community involvement. Giving back to your community doesn't have to be difficult, and sometimes, it can provide you with an adventure that you never thought that you would have. Here are some of the ways you can do this.

1. Give blood at a blood bank.

If you are looking for a small adventure, you might want to consider giving blood. This resource can be beneficial to many and is something that many people need.

2. Go through your old clothing and donate them to a shelter.

If you aren't much of a traveler, you might want to consider the things that you can do at home to help out. One of these things is to go through your old clothing and other belongings and to donate them to a shelter. This is a great way to repurpose what you already have while helping someone out.

Photo by Jordan Bigelow on Unsplash

3. Make blankets for a shelter.

If you want to get crafty, this might be the way to go. Blankets are useful in most settings, and what better way to give back than to make them and give them to a shelter?

5. Go grocery shopping and donate the items to a food pantry.

If you like to shop, then shopping for nonprofits like food pantries might be right up your alley. This can be a good way to let out the shopping bug while doing good for others.

Photo by Filip Mroz on Unsplash

6. Shovel a neighbor's driveway.

If physical work is your thing, then you might want to consider helping out an elderly neighbor with their driveway. By shoveling the snow for them, they won't have to do it, and you might get a good work out.

7. Make a community library.

If you have old books that you are no longer using, why not create a free community library in your neighborhood, so everyone has the chance to read? This can be a great way to promote literature, while getting to know the neighbors.

There are many ways to give back to your community, and there is no lack in creativity in how you can do it. So, next time you are bored and looking for something to do, consider giving back to your community. It might bring you an adventure that you never imagined, and it will help those around you.