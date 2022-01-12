Who Needs a Bucket List? Plan that Trip Now!

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvlUN_0dhouHWm00
Photo by Dino Reichmuth on Unsplash

Traveling can be a hectic thing for anyone and getting packed can be even more hectic. Trying to figure out what to bring and what to leave behind is hard. Do I need a swimsuit? What about an extra pair of pants? The whole process can seem chaotic. However, there are a couple of things that you can do to make things a little easier.

1. Make a list of the things that you plan to do, so you can think about what to bring.

If you plan some of the activities that you are going to do ahead of time, it will be easier to decide what you need to bring with you. Without a plan, it is hard to divvy out what to bring and the items that are not needed.

2. Make a list of the items that you need after you make a list of what you are going to do.

If you create a list ahead of time, you will be able to add to it as it gets closer to the date in which you are leaving. This can create less pressure on you and give you time to think things out.

3. Make sure that you fill up your gas tank ahead of time.

You don't want to be ready to leave town and then have to stop for gas. Therefore, by filling the tank up ahead of time, you can skip the lines and start driving to your trip location.

4. Bring a charger and a power adapter.

The charger can help you keep your phone charged in case of emergency, and the adaptor, depending on which on you get, might be able to help you power up other devices that are necessary while you are on the road.

Going on a trip can be hectic, but by planning ahead of time, you might be able to ease the process. So, make a list, prepare ahead of time, and make sure you bring the supplies that you need.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# going on a trip or vacation# arts and culture and entertain# business travel news# home and style# lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue is an author at https://www.amazon.com/Nicole-Higginbotham/e/B010OIGXAS. Sign-up for her newsletter at http://www.higginbothampublications.com

2532 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Bad Day Friday

Sometimes, life throws unexpected situations at us, and it is difficult to think about anything else but the bad things that we are going through. However, during these situations, we might want to find a way to feel better and move forward. So, what do we have to do to change our perspective? Though the answer can be different for every person, here are some suggestions.

Read full story

Can Having a Pet Impact Your Relationship?

Okay, so you meet this wonderful person. You go out a couple of times, and you decide that you might want a relationship with him or her. Nevertheless, there is one problem. The other person isn't a pet person, and you wonder how it is going to work out with him or her and your furry friends. Can you really get into a relationship with a person that doesn't like animals? Will it work? What if you already have pets? These are all very good questions, and though the situation might change from relationship to relationship, there are a couple good indicators as to whether you two can really make it work.

Read full story
8 comments

Uniting Veterans with Homes

The Gary Sinise Foundation is a non-profit foundation that constructs smart homes for veterans in an effort to ease the day-to-day challenges that they have. This organization does this through their R.I.S.E. program in an effort to help ease the daily constraints on post 9/11 defenders that were injured during their service. These homes are all provided mortgage free, and this allows the veterans to focus on other aspects of their lives without having to worry about paying a house payment. Through the R.I.S.E. program the organization also provides home modifications for veterans that need their houses to be more accessible.

Read full story

Sorry About My Eye Contact

Have you ever been in the middle of a conversation with someone, and realized that he or she hasn't looked at you in the eye once since the conversation began? This can be a complex situation to deal with as you may wonder if the person is being truthful with you or if the person is actually listening to what is being said. However, there are several reasons why a person may not maintain eye contact, and not all of these reasons are bad. They are just complex to say the least.

Read full story
68 comments

Was that a Joke?

Humor. It is a subject that we all love and embrace from time to time. However, when it comes to humor in a relationship, is there a wrong time to use it? Yes. Though humor helps lighten the heavy information and difficult situations that we go through, using humor at the wrong time can damage one's relationship. Here is how:

Read full story
1 comments

Separation in the Midst of Love

Sometimes when you find the right person, the circumstances aren't as easy as you thought they would be. Many people end up in long distance relationships, and this can be difficult. It can be hard not to be able to see the other person every day and even more difficult when you aren't able to be an active part in their life on a consistent basis. Therefore, the big question remains. How do you make a long-distance relationship work? Well, here are some suggestions.

Read full story
7 comments

From Bachelor to Stunning

The transition from being a bachelor to being in a relationship can be difficult. There might be a couple of things that were okay to do or not do when you were single that need to be addressed, and sometimes, these things can be forgotten in the process.

Read full story
2 comments

Changing the Bad Boy Perspective

Labels. These can be some of the most devastating titles that society can put on us. However, do we really have to live by these labels? Can't we break out of the box and become who we truly are? Yes, this is possible. However, change may be needed to do this.

Read full story

Compassion During Difficult Times

Opening up is difficult in any relationship. We always want to know what made the other person into what he or she is today, while sharing our own tales of the past. However, it is important that when you decide to open up and talk about past experiences that you are attentive to the other person's stories and the needs that may come with them.

Read full story

Let's Talk About It

One of the biggest bridges that couples may have to cross in their relationships has to do with finances. Sometimes there is one person that likes to spend more than the other, and it can make it difficult to budget. It is important to sit down with your significant other and talk about bills and other necessities and make a plan. Doing this can help prevent future arguments on where the money is spent.

Read full story

What Is That Smell?

Parties can be a great way to connect with friends and family. They can give you a chance to bond with those around you, and they might even add a couple of laughs to your days. However, when you are the one hosting the party, it might be difficult to figure out the right way to do it. It can be difficult to figure out a way to please all of your guests while still having amazing decor, but it isn't impossible. Here are some things you can do.

Read full story
4 comments

Is It Worth the Time?

Most couples fight, so if this is something that you have been experiencing lately, you may be wondering if there is a way to save the relationship. What do you have to do to get things back to the way that they were? Is that even possible? Well, though the answer may be different for everyone, there are a few things that you can try to bring down the walls in the relationship and open up the lines of communication.

Read full story

Why Not Do It Alone?

That day where couples show their affection for each other is almost here, and you may be wondering what you are going to do. Some people might think that it is important to have a date for Valentine's Day, but what if you aren't with anyone? Should you go out and find someone at the last minute so that you have a date for that day? How will others see you if you are alone? Well, if these are questions that you have been asking yourself, then try to relax. Not everyone has to have a date for Valentine's Day. It's okay if you don't have a date.

Read full story

Is Your Job Dragging You Down?

Work can be stressful, and some of us might have an issue getting rid of the stress that we have endure throughout the day. We might be looking for a way to feel more peaceful and get our job out of our mind. So, how do you do this? What can you do to take time to yourself and feel more peaceful? Though the answer may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Can You Trust?

Building trust in a relationship can be different for everyone depending on their needs. Nevertheless, this is something that many people want in a relationship. So, if you are in a relationship with someone else, how do you build that bond with them? What does it really take? Well, in some cases, it can take a lot of attentiveness and the willingness to listen.

Read full story

Embrace Your Ikigai

It can be difficult when you have a busy work life and home life to keep up with all of your daily needs. Sure, getting dressed and brushing our teeth can be already engrained into our daily routines. However, sometimes there are things that we forget to do that might be beneficial for our self-care.

Read full story

Being a Meilleur Ami Doesn't Have to Be Difficult

Have you ever been hanging around someone for a while and wondered if he or she is a good friend? This isn't something that everyone thinks about right away, but once in a while, it is nice to know who has your back and who doesn't. If this sounds like something that you have been pondering, then there are a few things that you might want to determine.

Read full story
4 comments

The G.O.A.T. of the Dating World

If you have worked on your goals and are in a place in your life where you want to share it with someone else, then you might be thinking about jumping into dating. But how do you do this? Where do you go? What is the easiest way to find someone to go out with? These questions are difficult to answer, and the answer can be different for everyone. However, there are a few things that you can do if you are reading to date.

Read full story
6 comments

Being Friends with Yourself

Being bored isn't fun. Maybe, your schedule changed allowing you more time, or maybe, the people that you normally hang out with are too busy to hang out with you. Either way, when you get bored, sometimes it seems difficult to find an activity to do that will occupy your attention and help you focus on something, but there is hope. Here are a few things that you might want to try to boost your creativity and occupy your attention.

Read full story
3 comments

The Reflection of Proposal in a Relationship

If you have been with someone for a long time, you might have realized that you are ready to commit to that person and share the rest of your life with him or her. This might bring you to one conclusion. You are ready to propose. But what is the most effective way to do this? How do you initiate this next chapter in your lives? Everyone might have a different way to approach this situation, but here are some suggestions on how to do it.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy