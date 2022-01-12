Advice for Saving Time and Creating an Efficient Routine

Photo by Marcus Lewis on Unsplash

With the hustle and bustle of the work week it can be difficult to get everything done, and sometimes, it can seem a little overwhelming. However, there are a few ways that you can be more efficient while trying to attend to the needs of both your work and home lives.

1. Set out your outfit before you go to bed.

Though this may seem a little silly, if you do this, you might shave time off your morning routine. You won't have to worry about what to wear as it is already out, and that can give you time to shower and get the rest of the way ready.

Photo by Ella Olsson on Unsplash

2. Set out the ingredients you might need to cook dinner, or engage in meal prep.

If you know what you want to eat when you get home, set the dry ingredients on the counter so you can get to cooking as soon as you have the chance. If you are not much for cooking after work, you might want to prepare meals that you can freeze or refrigerate earlier in the week, so you can just heat them up.

3. Create a meal schedule.

By creating a meal schedule at the beginning of the week, you no longer have to think about what to have for dinner. Buy the ingredients for the dinner ahead of time, and have everything that you need, so you can look at the schedule and make that day's meal.

Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash

4. Put the dishes in the dishwasher before bed.

Though this is sometimes tedious, it can help you feel good to know that your kitchen is already clean when you wake up. This can help curb the stress of household chores when you get home from work, and it can save you peace of mind.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

5. Keep your morning supplies in a case or bin.

By keeping your morning supplies organized, it might be easier for you to find the things that you need to get ready. This eliminates the need to search for these items, thus saving you time.

Your daily routine doesn't have to be hectic. In fact, it can slow somewhat smoothly. Sometimes, preparing ahead of time will help you do what you need to do in a stress-free and efficient manner.