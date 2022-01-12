Being Friends with Yourself

Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Being bored isn't fun. Maybe, your schedule changed allowing you more time, or maybe, the people that you normally hang out with are too busy to hang out with you. Either way, when you get bored, sometimes it seems difficult to find an activity to do that will occupy your attention and help you focus on something, but there is hope. Here are a few things that you might want to try to boost your creativity and occupy your attention.

1. Take on crafting.

You can always learn how to make some of your favorite products. Get a soap set and make a one-of-a-kind bar of your own or try making a blanket. There are so many things that you can learn how to make on your own. Not only can this fuel your creativity, but it may also help you cut costs.

2. Learn to play an instrument.

Why not learn to play that instrument that you have always wanted to play? Try out guitar lessons or learn to play the flute. If you can't afford lessons, then look online, there is bound to be videos and information there that can help you learn.

3. Try your hand at cooking.

Why not try making some of your favorite meals. Not only will this be a great skill for you to have when you have a party or friends over, but it might add a little skip to your step, knowing that you can cook some of your favorites without having to order take-out.

4. Go on a hike.

Why not explore a little nature? This can be a calming activity that may help you clear your mind and see things that you haven't enjoyed before. Make sure to take a camera to capture that beautiful sunset or the gorgeous landscape in front of you.

5. Take up a class.

You can always choose to go back to school and learn a new skill. This might help with future job opportunities while helping you advance your skills.

Being bored isn't fun, but there are things that you can do to occupy yourself. Sometimes, taking the initiative to try something new can take you on an adventure that you never knew you could have.