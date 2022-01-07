Compassion in Conversations of the Past

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U00t7_0deWyLUt00
Photo by artawkrn on Unsplash

Opening up is difficult in any relationship. We always want to know what made the other person into what he or she is today, while sharing our own tales of the past. However, it is important that when you decide to open up and talk about past experiences that you are attentive to the other person's stories and the needs that may come with them.

Though the experiences of the other person may not be something that you find difficult to deal with, it is important to remember that people are different. Something that might be easy for one person to handle could be tragic and difficult to get over for someone else. Therefore, even if you find some of the situations that the other person has gone through something simple for you to deal with, make sure you put yourself in their shoes and see it from the other person's perspective.

Compassion is key, especially when you are talking with someone else about his or her past. You must be attentive to what he or she is saying and try to understand the situation that he or she went through from his or her perspective. This can create a stronger bond between the two of you and it may help you help the other person move past an experience that was hurtful and one that impacted the way he or she reacts to certain situations. Growth is important, but it is difficult to grow if both people aren't being open and understanding. So, when you have these big talks, make sure you think about how a situation impacted the other person instead of focusing on how you would have handled it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# compassion# communication# lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue is an author at https://www.amazon.com/Nicole-Higginbotham/e/B010OIGXAS. Sign-up for her newsletter at http://www.higginbothampublications.com

2449 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Being Friends with Yourself

Being bored isn't fun. Maybe, your schedule changed allowing you more time, or maybe, the people that you normally hang out with are too busy to hang out with you. Either way, when you get bored, sometimes it seems difficult to find an activity to do that will occupy your attention and help you focus on something, but there is hope. Here are a few things that you might want to try to boost your creativity and occupy your attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Let a Little Self-Care into Your Life

It can be difficult when you have a busy work life and home life to keep up with all of your daily needs. Sure, getting dressed and brushing our teeth can be already engrained into our daily routines. However, sometimes there are things that we forget to do that might be beneficial for our self-care.

Read full story

The Reflection of Proposal in a Relationship

If you have been with someone for a long time, you might have realized that you are ready to commit to that person and share the rest of your life with him or her. This might bring you to one conclusion. You are ready to propose. But what is the most effective way to do this? How do you initiate this next chapter in your lives? Everyone might have a different way to approach this situation, but here are some suggestions on how to do it.

Read full story
1 comments

Advice for Saving Time and Creating an Efficient Routine

With the hustle and bustle of the work week it can be difficult to get everything done, and sometimes, it can seem a little overwhelming. However, there are a few ways that you can be more efficient while trying to attend to the needs of both your work and home lives.

Read full story

Relinquish Doubts When It Comes to Trusting

Building trust in a relationship can be different for everyone depending on their needs. Nevertheless, this is something that many people want in a relationship. So, if you are in a relationship with someone else, how do you build that bond with them? What does it really take? Well, in some cases, it can take a lot of attentiveness and the willingness to listen.

Read full story

Who Needs a Bucket List? Plan that Trip Now!

Traveling can be a hectic thing for anyone and getting packed can be even more hectic. Trying to figure out what to bring and what to leave behind is hard. Do I need a swimsuit? What about an extra pair of pants? The whole process can seem chaotic. However, there are a couple of things that you can do to make things a little easier.

Read full story

Aw, Shucks! Thank you!

If you have a lot of extra time on your hands, you may be wondering what to do with it. You might be seeking an opportunity that gets you out and about that provides you with a new experience. Well, if this sounds like you, then one of the things that you may want to consider is community involvement. Giving back to your community doesn't have to be difficult, and sometimes, it can provide you with an adventure that you never thought that you would have. Here are some of the ways you can do this.

Read full story

Everyone Has Bad Days

Sometimes, life throws unexpected situations at us, and it is difficult to think about anything else but the bad things that we are going through. However, during these situations, we might want to find a way to feel better and move forward. So, what do we have to do to change our perspective? Though the answer can be different for every person, here are some suggestions.

Read full story

Dry January Doesn't Have to Be Dry

Like many others, you might have decided to give up alcohol during the month of January and participate in dry January. But where do you go from here? What can you do with your friends to have a good time besides going to the bars or to parties? Though everyone might choose to do different things, here are some suggestions.

Read full story

Making a Good Impression During an Interview

Getting a new job can be difficult, and when you finally do get the chance to interview with a company, you may want to do your best to make the best impression that you can. But how do you do this? What is the company looking for? Is there a way to make yourself stand out when there are so many others interviewing for the same job? The answer to these questions can be different depending on the person and the company that he or she is trying to get hired by, but here are some suggestions that might help you make a good impression.

Read full story
6 comments

Alone for Valentine's Day? Don't Worry!

That day where couples show their affection for each other is almost here, and you may be wondering what you are going to do. Some people might think that it is important to have a date for Valentine's Day, but what if you aren't with anyone? Should you go out and find someone at the last minute so that you have a date for that day? How will others see you if you are alone? Well, if these are questions that you have been asking yourself, then try to relax. Not everyone has to have a date for Valentine's Day. It's okay if you don't have a date.

Read full story

Business Doesn't Have to Consume You

Work can be stressful, and some of us might have an issue getting rid of the stress that we have endure throughout the day. We might be looking for a way to feel more peaceful and get our job out of our mind. So, how do you do this? What can you do to take time to yourself and feel more peaceful? Though the answer may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Not the Bad Boy Anymore? Change Your Label.

Labels. These can be some of the most devastating titles that society can put on us. However, do we really have to live by these labels? Can't we break out of the box and become who we truly are? Yes, this is possible. However, change may be needed to do this.

Read full story

Smart Homes for Veterans

The Gary Sinise Foundation is a non-profit foundation that constructs smart homes for veterans in an effort to ease the day-to-day challenges that they have. This organization does this through their R.I.S.E. program in an effort to help ease the daily constraints on post 9/11 defenders that were injured during their service. These homes are all provided mortgage free, and this allows the veterans to focus on other aspects of their lives without having to worry about paying a house payment. Through the R.I.S.E. program the organization also provides home modifications for veterans that need their houses to be more accessible.

Read full story

Dating a Non-Pet Person

Okay, so you meet this wonderful person. You go out a couple of times, and you decide that you might want a relationship with him or her. Nevertheless, there is one problem. The other person isn't a pet person, and you wonder how it is going to work out with him or her and your furry friends. Can you really get into a relationship with a person that doesn't like animals? Will it work? What if you already have pets? These are all very good questions, and though the situation might change from relationship to relationship, there are a couple good indicators as to whether you two can really make it work.

Read full story
6 comments

Getting Over a Break-Up

Break-ups are hard and getting over them can be even more difficult. After a break-up, you might not quite feel like yourself. You might have gotten so used to that other person being around that you don't know what to do with yourself. However, even though this situation can be hard to deal with, there are some things that you can do to boost your mood.

Read full story

Dating Doesn't Have to Be Hard

If you have worked on your goals and are in a place in your life where you want to share it with someone else, then you might be thinking about jumping into dating. But how do you do this? Where do you go? What is the easiest way to find someone to go out with? These questions are difficult to answer, and the answer can be different for everyone. However, there are a few things that you can do if you are reading to date.

Read full story
6 comments

Dating at the Right Time

Getting a date can be difficult, especially if you have a busy work schedule. However, it is not impossible. Finding a person to spend your time with might just take a little work. First, you might want to consider whether you are really ready for a relationship. Do you have enough spare time to spend with the other person, or are you hoping that the other person's life fits into your schedule? If you identify with the latter, then it might be a good time to put a hold on dating and wait until you have time to dedicate to the relationship.

Read full story

A Kind Way to Part Ways

Sometimes even after trying everything that you possibly think that you can, a relationship still doesn't work out. It can be difficult to accept this reality, and it can be even more difficult to explain to the person that you are with that you don't want to be with him or her anymore. So, what is the best way to do it? How can you effectively break up with another person without creating more issues? Everyone has a different way to do this, but here are some suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

When is it Okay to Text Back?

When you start dating someone and you are getting to know each other, it might be difficult to discern how to handle texting. Some people might feel like they need to wait to text back to show that they aren't desperate for a relationship, while others may not follow any rules at all. So, when is it okay to text back?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy