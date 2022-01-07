Compassion in Conversations of the Past

Photo by artawkrn on Unsplash

Opening up is difficult in any relationship. We always want to know what made the other person into what he or she is today, while sharing our own tales of the past. However, it is important that when you decide to open up and talk about past experiences that you are attentive to the other person's stories and the needs that may come with them.

Though the experiences of the other person may not be something that you find difficult to deal with, it is important to remember that people are different. Something that might be easy for one person to handle could be tragic and difficult to get over for someone else. Therefore, even if you find some of the situations that the other person has gone through something simple for you to deal with, make sure you put yourself in their shoes and see it from the other person's perspective.

Compassion is key, especially when you are talking with someone else about his or her past. You must be attentive to what he or she is saying and try to understand the situation that he or she went through from his or her perspective. This can create a stronger bond between the two of you and it may help you help the other person move past an experience that was hurtful and one that impacted the way he or she reacts to certain situations. Growth is important, but it is difficult to grow if both people aren't being open and understanding. So, when you have these big talks, make sure you think about how a situation impacted the other person instead of focusing on how you would have handled it.