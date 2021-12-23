University Uses New Technology to Build Houses for Those in Need

Photo by Rob Wingate on Unsplash

The technology of 3-D printing has gained popularity over the last couple of years. Though the first 3-D printer was invented in 1984, this technology has gained traction with companies in the recent years. Universities aren't an exception to this. In fact, according to Iowa State University, 3-D printing will be on the forefront of their next project. They will employ this technology to build houses in a more economical and efficient way, which will in turn create a more affordable and sustainable way to make houses.

According to Iowa State University, they will use a 1.4 million dollar grant that they received to fund materials and equipment. Then, they will employ the technology of a large 3-D printer to create and build homes for those in Hamburg, Iowa that were rocked by the devastation of the 2019 floods. By doing this, the university will be able to see how efficient this new technology is while helping out the community, and if they are successful, it could lead to a new and possibly better way to create houses for those that need them.

Iowa State University states that this technology will help reduce the materials used when building new houses while reducing the safety concerns of undergoing projects like this. The university will work with Brunow Contracting on building a 40-unit development for the town of Hamburg, allowing the residents that may have lost their homes a chance to start over while learning the ins and outs of construction. If you would like to learn more about this project, feel free to visit the Iowa State University website. Maybe, other universities will be inspired to take on projects like this one.