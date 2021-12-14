Malvern, IA

Fire Consumes Malvern Grocery Store, But Doesn't Crush the Town Spirit

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPXkw_0dMg1fwv00
Photo by Hans Isaacson on Unsplash

Mullholand's grocery store has been in Malvern, Iowa since the 1870's. It was first opened as a dry goods store by Fred Mullholand and a partner until the partnership adjourned in 1903. After Fred took over ownership of the store, he added a small grocery area in the store, and eventually the store's main focus became the grocery business. This grocery store was passed down through the Mulholland family and co-owned by Leland Hansen, until another dissolved partnership in the 1980s. During that time, the grocery store was owned by a family other than the Mulholland's, but in 2008, the business went up for sale. During that time, Tom Mulholland purchased it with the intention to carry on his family's legacy. Since then, this business has been prospered into the town's only grocery store, that is until Monday, December 13, 2021, when an enormous fire took over the store.

According to KETV, a fire consumed Malvern's only grocery store at 6 p.m. on December 13, 2021. Though all workers were safe, the store was left incredibly damaged, and according to Mulholland's Facebook post, all of the firefighters within 30 miles of the town came to help put the fire out. Mulholland stated that he was incredibly appreciative of the assistance that he received from nearby fire stations, but he was worried about the damaged that was caused to neighboring stores and the employees that relied on their paychecks for living costs. He did, however, say that he would find a way to pay them. Mulholland also apologized publicly to his ancestors that founded the store, worrying what the town would do without a local grocery store.

At this time, the fire damage is still being assessed and the methods of rebuilding this store are still in the works. If you would like to learn more about Mulholland's grocery store, feel free to visit their website.

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

