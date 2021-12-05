Country vs. City in the Dating World

Photo by James Kovin on Unsplash

Now, it may not seem like a big difference when two people get together from different backgrounds, but when one person is from the country and the other is from the city, there can be huge differences. So, is it possible for this type of couple to maintain a relationship? The answer is yes. Not only can they survive a relationship together, but they can also complement each other's styles.

The intriguing part of having a couple from this kind of background is that one person is used to being in a crowd of people while the other is used to things being so small that everyone knows his or her name. The landscape in the city is way different than that of the country in that country schools don't have big classrooms, security guards, or even a large bus system. Therefore, a person from the country might not have the same street smarts that a city person has. However, that goes both ways. Though a country person might not know a lot about city society, a country person usually knows a lot about business due to the fact that small towns have a lot of people that produce and sell their own goods and services.

Now, this creates a great narrative for a couple from these two types of backgrounds as they are able to learn and grow from each other. What one person lacks in experience, the other person brings to the table, so in an essence, the couple can balance each other out. So, back to the main question, can a person from the country and a person from the city maintain a relationship? Yes, they can, and they may be more rounded people because of it.