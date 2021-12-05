Dating Someone with Different Political Views

Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash

Now that politics has taken a larger presence in our society, many people are divided due to their political preferences. So, when it comes to dating, does that really change the landscape? The answer is really up to you.

Most of the time you meet a person that you are interested in, he or she isn't going to bring up his or her political preferences right away, so if this is a make it or break it for you, then it is important to be upfront with your feelings on this situation. You want to gauge how strong your political feelings are and if it is possible for you to grow close to another person that might now have the same views.

For some people, this is a no go, where others might not see a problem in putting their differences aside. It comes down to how strong your feelings are regarding politics, how strong the other person's feelings are, and how willing you are to agree to disagree. This may be a hard thing for some people to do, but it is not impossible.

Dating in the world today can be exhausting, but if you find someone that you connect with, then it might be worth taking a chance on that person. Talk about politics. See exactly where the two of you land. Address the issues that are important to you, and let the other person know which of those you two would have to agree on in order to form a relationship.

If the other person doesn't see eye to eye with you, then there is no need to panic. There are other fish in the sea, but if we keep dividing ourselves, the dating options will grow slim, so going out of your element might be worth the risk.