First Date Ettiquette: Sécurisation de la Deuxième Date

Have you ever gone on a date and wondered why he or she didn't call you back? The dating world is difficult, and sometimes it's hard to understand what is going on in the minds of those that you go out with. However, there are a few things that you should avoid when going on a date, especially if you want the other person to call you back.

1. Don't talk about your ex.

You will have plenty of time to explain your past to the person that you are dating if the person decides to ask you out again. Don't go right into your history, because remember, this is your first impression, and this person doesn't really know who you are yet.

2. Don't be overly emotional.

You will definitely scare a person off if you come in with tears or anger. That's an instant red flag. Try to maintain your composure while you are talking to the other person, and if they emotionally trigger you to the point of tears or anger, then it's not a good match anyway.

3. Don't steal the conversation.

Everyone wants to be heard, so make sure that you are listening as well as talking. You don't need to be the center of attention. You are trying to get to know the other person, so listen to what he or she has to say.

4. Have good manners.

Since this is a first impression, it is important to be polite. You should open doors and offer to pay for a portion of the check. No one wants to be around a person that is rude, so make sure you are on your best behavior.

5. Emphasize your good qualities.

You don't go to a job interview, telling the manager all of your faults, so you shouldn't do that during a date either. Make sure you let the other person know what you bring to the table, so they can determine if you are a good match for them.

It is exceptionally important to show a person on the first date why you would be an asset to their life. Remember, the other person is single, so he or she knows how to survive on their own. Show him or her why you would be a good additive to their life, and make sure that they are a good additive to yours.