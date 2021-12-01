A Thirst for Change

Photo by Johnny McClung on Unsplash

Many people may think that the lives of high school and college students revolves around school, friends, and family. This may seem generic and easy in the eyes of some people. However, some students are changing the idea of what it means to be in the youth community. Members in Thirst Project are doing more than filling out college applications and getting good grades. They are trying to change the world.

Thirst Project is an organization of youth members that aim to bring clean drinking water to those that don't have it. They spend their time traveling the United States in order to educate other students on the impoverished communities and developing nations that don't have the same resources that we do. These students hold fundraisers to raise money to buy wells in countries that need safe water, and 100 percent of the money they raise goes to creating these wells.

There are over two million students involved in this project and over one thousand campuses. Each well that is created is supposed to last at least forty years, and the Thirst Project staff goes on trips to document and report the work on these wells. Each well is meant to serve 300-500 people, so that those in a village can all have the benefit of clean water, and by doing this the Thirst Project hopes to enhance the health of the community.

To learn more about the Thirst Project, feel free to visit their website. You can also donate to this organization or apply for an internship if you would like to be more hands-on.