The Failure in the Dating System

Photo by GRAHAM MANSFIELD on Unsplash

Cheating isn't the only thing that can destroy a relationship. In fact, many times it's the small things that you don't do that end a great bond between two people. These things are usually overlooked due to the hustle and bustle of life, but if you aren't careful, they can change your life forever.

One big issue that people have in their relationship is their partner not paying attention to them. Everyone wants to feel valued, and therefore, it is important that each person in a relationship takes the time to listen to what their partner is saying and how he or she might feel. By ignoring the things that you don't want to hear, you are risking an issue with communication, and when there are issues with communication, bigger problems are sure to arise.

Communication is one of the biggest tools that people have in a relationship. Most times than not this may be the main reason two people fall in love. However, when the communication in a relationship is disrupted, so is the bond. Therefore, it is important to know that you are on the same page as your partner even when there are conflicting issues.

Motivation is also a key player in a relationship. If one person is doing more than the other, then the relationship may not work. It is important to divvy out the responsibilities in the household between both people, and this needs to be done in the relationship as well. Make sure that you are giving the same effort as your partner when it comes to spending time with them and showing your affection. When one person is doing everything, he or she may forget why you are even there.

Relationships take work, and in most cases, they take a lot of time. But if you really want to be with someone, you need to be willing to do what it takes to make everything run smoothly. It takes two to tango, and it takes two to create something wonderful as well.