What She Really Wants for Christmas: Ditch the Diamonds

Photo by Scott Broome on Unsplash

Every year, the holidays begin to roll in, and you are left with that one dreaded question. "What does my partner want for Christmas?" Now, in past years, you may have spent hours, searching the shelves and saving up money to get her that one perfect thing. However, what she really wants might have been right in front of you all along.

Instead of spending an intense amount of money buying things that she will use once and forget she had, why not make some simple changes instead? Give your girlfriend the gift of comfort. Take her out with some friends. Spend time with her family. Let her know that you want to be involved in her life. Women like it when their partner shows an interest in the people that they care for, so why not go that extra mile?

Then, after giving her the time that she needs with her friends and family, why not plan a girl's day for her? Let her have a little time away from you, so she can talk with her friends and bond. Buy her a spa gift card and buy one for each of her close friends. This will give her time to relax and conserve her energy so she will have more time to focus on the two of you when she gets home.

While she is away, why not cook dinner? Who doesn't like it when someone saves them the time of cooking a meal? Light some candles. Put on some soft music, and set the table so that everything looks in place. Make her something tasty, and make sure that you have dessert ready to share at the end of the meal.

After dinner, run her a bath and let her clear her mind. Afterall, she might need some time to think about the wonderful dinner that you just made, and this may give her a chance to reflect on it. While she is enjoying her tranquility, pick out a movie that isn't too emotional and set up a comfortable spot to watch it. Then, let the night flow naturally.

By putting this effort in, your partner might begin to realize how much she appreciates your efforts. This will allow the two of you to grow closer, and it might even result in one of the best nights that you ever had.