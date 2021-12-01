A Novel Podcast: Why Just Write?

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJEED_0dB1310p00
Photo by Soundtrap on Unsplash

I have been writing for quite a while, and though it may seem odd to some, I had no thoughts of even turning my books into audiobooks until a couple of years ago. So, after going through the hoops of hiring, editing, and setting up the audiobook information, I found myself open to a whole different way of telling a story. This got me thinking.

Now, though I am more of a reader than I am a listener, I realized that the world was transitioning, and I was going to have to evolve with it. As I expanded my writing into different mediums, I started to wonder how interesting it would be to create a podcast. I’m not talking about the regular podcast, where the person goes on and on about a particular subject like it was a real conversation. I’m talking about the old 1960’s version of podcasting. Back in the day, I remember hearing how people would just sit around the radio and listen to stories. Even in the Christmas Story, the kid listens to a radio show every week.

The idea of doing something like this with one of my books seemed incredible to me. Wouldn’t it be crazy to read a chapter every week? Wouldn’t that give the listener something to look forward to? I decided to go for it. I remembered seeing something on my WordPress blog, where I could use one of my blog posts and turn it into a podcast episode, so one day, I put the first chapter of my book, “A Bit of a Pickle” on there, pushed a button, and I was taken to a website called Anchor.

Anchor is a platform that helps you create a podcast for free. You get paid through Stripe, and the platform distributes your podcast to several other platforms like: Spotify, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, and RadioPublic. Also, like I said, you can transfer a blog post right from your WordPress account. After it is transferred, you will have the option of using one of their automated voices read your posts or using your voice or that of another person of your choosing. Therefore, if the only reason that you are not doing a podcast is because you are shy, this method will take care of that issue. Next, you will want to split your episode up to make room for paid advertisements. Insert your ad spots, create your description, list your season and episode number, and select a date to publish. You can queue episodes for specific dates or publish them all at once, and now, you can even create a subscription to your podcast to generate extra income.

Now, like I said, I use podcasting as a means to introduce a new way of reading my books, but you can decide to do what you want with it. You can advertise. You can hold interviews. You can even give previews of your latest reads to entice new readers. No matter how you do it, creating a podcast is a free and new way to reach new consumers, and I found that sometimes it’s even fun!

Note: If you do decide to use a WordPress blog post to create a podcast, you can go back into WordPress after you import the episode onto Anchor and mark the blog post as private, so it won’t be out in the open.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
podcastwritingpublishingbusinessnews

Comments / 1

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue is an author at https://www.amazon.com/Nicole-Higginbotham/e/B010OIGXAS. Sign-up for her newsletter at http://www.higginbothampublications.com

516 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating Someone with a Past

Some people get used to having bad relationship after bad relationship. Therefore, when he or she finds a good person to be with, it is difficult for him or her to adjust. This may sound funny, but it is true. Some people just aren't used to having a healthy relationship. Now, just because he or she isn't used to this type of relationship doesn't mean that he or she doesn't want one. The trick is changing one's mindset to adjust to it.

Read full story
29 comments

Country vs. City in the Dating World

Now, it may not seem like a big difference when two people get together from different backgrounds, but when one person is from the country and the other is from the city, there can be huge differences. So, is it possible for this type of couple to maintain a relationship? The answer is yes. Not only can they survive a relationship together, but they can also complement each other's styles.

Read full story

Dating Someone with Different Political Views

Now that politics has taken a larger presence in our society, many people are divided due to their political preferences. So, when it comes to dating, does that really change the landscape? The answer is really up to you.

Read full story
26 comments

First Date Ettiquette: Sécurisation de la Deuxième Date

Have you ever gone on a date and wondered why he or she didn't call you back? The dating world is difficult, and sometimes it's hard to understand what is going on in the minds of those that you go out with. However, there are a few things that you should avoid when going on a date, especially if you want the other person to call you back.

Read full story

Making Friends During a Pandemic

After being on lock down, you might have realized how important those nights out were with your friends, but since the pandemic, many peoples' lives have changed. So, what do you do if you are in the situation where you need to find a new group to hang out with? The territory for socialization has definitely changed since the pandemic started, and people are going different routes when it comes to meeting others.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding Your Perfect Partenaire

Several people go into the dating game with a list of attributes that they think the other person should have. Is that wrong to do? No, not really. However, the truth is that what connects two people together usually isn't as simple as the words on a list.

Read full story
3 comments

What She Really Wants for Christmas: Ditch the Diamonds

Every year, the holidays begin to roll in, and you are left with that one dreaded question. "What does my partner want for Christmas?" Now, in past years, you may have spent hours, searching the shelves and saving up money to get her that one perfect thing. However, what she really wants might have been right in front of you all along.

Read full story
3 comments

A Thirst for Change

Many people may think that the lives of high school and college students revolves around school, friends, and family. This may seem generic and easy in the eyes of some people. However, some students are changing the idea of what it means to be in the youth community. Members in Thirst Project are doing more than filling out college applications and getting good grades. They are trying to change the world.

Read full story

The Failure in the Dating System

Cheating isn't the only thing that can destroy a relationship. In fact, many times it's the small things that you don't do that end a great bond between two people. These things are usually overlooked due to the hustle and bustle of life, but if you aren't careful, they can change your life forever.

Read full story
6 comments

Changing the SEO of Dating

After dating a person for a while, things may become routine, and in some cases, the monotony can affect the relationship. However, with a little spontaneity and a few changes, you may be able to overcome the obstacle of uneventfulness and reconnect with your partner. Here are a few changes that might help.

Read full story

The Library is More Than Just a Thing

Promoting a book can be difficult, especially if you don’t want to spend a whole bunch of money, so it is understandable why some authors decide to give out promotional copies. Not only do these copies help reach new readers, but they can also help an author get reviews, if they are promoted in the right place.

Read full story
8 comments

From Camp to Glamp

If you have a significant other like I do, then they like to camp, and though I don’t mind spending a couple of days out in the woods, why not make it comfortable? That’s why this year, we made a few improvements in our camping set-up. Here’s how we managed to glamp our camp:

Read full story

Internet for Those in Need

With money short for many and several jobs going remote, the Emergency Broadband Benefit that was introduced could help thousands. “The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program is a government program that reduces qualifying consumers’ broadband Internet access service bill (ALLO, 2021).” This means that those that qualify may be eligible for free Internet or Internet at little cost. The program provides $50 per month ($75 per month for those in tribal lands) to fund qualifying Internet services, and up to $100 for people to buy a computer or laptop from a participating provider (FCC, 2021).

Read full story
2 comments

Finding the Right Market Segment: An Author’s Journey

Everyone has a story to tell, but sometimes after that story is written down and published, authors still have issues finding readers. This common conundrum can usually be due to catering to the wrong market segment.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

An Alternative Way for Youth to Grow

In Chicago, one organization is doing its best to create a more positive atmosphere for the youth in the city to grow. Alternatives is an organization in Chicago that works with children and youth that are between ten and twenty-four to increase growth opportunities in the community and inspire these young people to be agents of change.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Imerman Angels Fight Cancer in Chicago

Photo by the National Cancer Institute on Unsplash. Cancer is no joke, and the path to tackling this disease can be difficult and lonely. Therefore, in an organization in Chicago has made it its mission to eliminate the isolation that this illness can bring by bringing people together. Imerman Angels was founded in 2006 by Jonny Imerman after he endured his battle with cancer. He saw how it helped to have a support system through his journey in fighting the illness and wanted to give others the same support that he had.

Read full story

Giving Tuesday: A Way to Give Back to Your Community

We all know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but after these two events there is another day that isn't advertised as much. It is called Giving Tuesday. According to the Giving Tuesday website, this day has been celebrated for nine years and is used as a means for people to give back to their community and support the organizations that help those in need get back on their feet.

Read full story

Introducing Your Child to Educational Television

In this day and age, it can be difficult to find shows that are truly educational for preschoolers and kindergartners. Therefore, I have compiled a list of my favorites. Alphablocks-This television show helps children learn their letters, the phonetic sounds of the letters, and eventually spelling. They give each letter a personality, which makes it easier for children to differentiate between letters that can easily be mixed up like b, d, and p.

Read full story
1 comments

McDonald’s to Phase Out Plastic Toys…Not All Toys

We all have our childhood memories regarding McDonald’s, and most of us remember receiving our Happy Meals and wondering what toy was inside. However, in an effort to combat the environmental impact that their business has had, McDonald’s has decided to phase out plastic toys in these meals starting in 2021 (McDonalds, 2021).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy