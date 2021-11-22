Finding the Right Market Segment: An Author’s Journey

Photo by Windows on Unsplash

Everyone has a story to tell, but sometimes after that story is written down and published, authors still have issues finding readers. This common conundrum can usually be due to catering to the wrong market segment.

What is a market segment? “Market segments are part of a larger market, often lumping individuals together based on one or more similar characteristics” (Hayes, 2021). An example would be if you were writing a piece about college romance, you may target an audience in their early twenties that is still going to school. This type of specification can be useful in writing because it shows you where to advertise your stories or articles and who you are generally appealing to.

In order to do this, you first need to decide whether you are writing for yourself or writing for your audience. If you are writing things that you truly enjoy and have a passion for, then you need to bring yourself and your work to the proper market segment. You can do this by finding out where your market segment usually reads articles or stories and publish your work there.

If you are writing for career purposes, it may be better to examine the audience on the platform in which you are writing and see what the common interests are. By doing this, you will be able to find out what topics are commonly covered and what items still may need to be written for this group of people.

By directing your writing towards the correct audience, you should find that you will get more reads. Generally, people seem to appeal to writing that is relatable, and if your writing is geared towards them, they are more apt to read it.

So, next time you sit down to write something, keep your market segment in mind. There is someone out there that is interested in your work. Sometimes, you just have to find your audience.

Sources