The New Writer's Companion: Ko-Fi

Prophsee Journals on Unsplash

When I first started on Medium, I began to notice several authors that used something called “buy me a Ko-fi”. Now, I have seen professional lesfic writers with links similar to this on their web pages, but I still wasn’t highly familiar with what this was. Therefore, I began to do my research.

I went to the Ko-fi page and started looking around, and it was then that I noticed that it was centered around giving authors a way to collect tips for their art. This may seem odd if you think about it in regards to other careers. However, since authors aren’t usually paid per hour and sometimes, they have to wait until a book release to get paid for the months of work that they have already done, tipping isn’t a bad idea.

Back in the day, there used to be something called an author’s grant. These monetary stipends were used to help authors pay their bills while they completed their latest book. Now, I haven’t seen these for years, but there is a chance that they still exist. Nevertheless, it looks like sites like Ko-fi are making up for the lack in authors grants and writing assistance programs.

Ko-fi allows an author to put a link on his or her page. From there, readers can donate small tips, and the author can use that money to pay his or her bills and pay for household needs while they write. This gives authors a little bit more freedom to focus on their crafts, and it also detours them from giving up on their dreams due to financial issues.

Now, Ko-fi doesn’t tax donations. Authors can link this site to their articles, and there are competitions on Medium that pay winners through Ko-fi. Sign-up for this program is free. The link is also shareable on Facebook and Twitter. So, if you haven’t gotten a Ko-fi account yet, this may be something that you want to consider. Why not get tips for your art?