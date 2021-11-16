The New Writer's Companion: Ko-Fi

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YppMa_0cxPGsQp00
Prophsee Journals on Unsplash

When I first started on Medium, I began to notice several authors that used something called “buy me a Ko-fi”. Now, I have seen professional lesfic writers with links similar to this on their web pages, but I still wasn’t highly familiar with what this was. Therefore, I began to do my research.

I went to the Ko-fi page and started looking around, and it was then that I noticed that it was centered around giving authors a way to collect tips for their art. This may seem odd if you think about it in regards to other careers. However, since authors aren’t usually paid per hour and sometimes, they have to wait until a book release to get paid for the months of work that they have already done, tipping isn’t a bad idea.

Back in the day, there used to be something called an author’s grant. These monetary stipends were used to help authors pay their bills while they completed their latest book. Now, I haven’t seen these for years, but there is a chance that they still exist. Nevertheless, it looks like sites like Ko-fi are making up for the lack in authors grants and writing assistance programs.

Ko-fi allows an author to put a link on his or her page. From there, readers can donate small tips, and the author can use that money to pay his or her bills and pay for household needs while they write. This gives authors a little bit more freedom to focus on their crafts, and it also detours them from giving up on their dreams due to financial issues.

Now, Ko-fi doesn’t tax donations. Authors can link this site to their articles, and there are competitions on Medium that pay winners through Ko-fi. Sign-up for this program is free. The link is also shareable on Facebook and Twitter. So, if you haven’t gotten a Ko-fi account yet, this may be something that you want to consider. Why not get tips for your art?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue is an author at https://www.amazon.com/Nicole-Higginbotham/e/B010OIGXAS. Sign-up for her newsletter at http://www.higginbothampublications.com

166 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Finding the Right Reviewer for Your Romance Audiobook

Many writers have stumbled onto the fact that they can make their books into audiobooks through ACX, but after going through the process of writing the book, hiring a narrator, and getting everything approved, it can be difficult to get reviews even with the promotional codes.

Read full story

Reading and Perspective: Suggestions to Inspire

Reading has always been a pastime of mine, and throughout my life, I have discovered several novels that took me on journeys of romance, heartache, and even understanding. However, there are five novels that still have strong meaning to me to this day.

Read full story

An Author's Rule of Thumb

Writing is a journey of growth. No one starts out as a bestselling author, and many times, there is a road of failure before you get to where you want to be. However, I have found four things that have helped me on the way, and I feel that doing these things has greatly improved my writing.

Read full story

Butter It Up

People have been using butter for decades. We use it on our toast, in our desserts, and even in our soups. Butter is loved by thousands, but is this edible delicacy really good for us? Well, if used in moderation, natural butter is indeed good for you.

Read full story

A Review of Amanda's Contemporary Piece on DWTS

Dance is one of the most heartouching forms of expression. Every movement, every dip, and every ounce of chemistry that goes into a routine can sway the emotions. Last week on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Amanda Kloots showed how true that was. Picking a piece to commemorate her late husband, she entrailed the crowd with her every move. The beginning of the dance started with the notion that she had lost her lover, but suddenly, in the middle of the routine, it was as if her partner had awoken from some long lost place in her memories.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The 5 Best Places to Visit in San Francisco

If you haven’t experienced the amazing culture of San Francisco, then you are in for a treat. This city has it all, and best of all, they also have public transportation that can take you to where you want to go.

Read full story

The Rules of Relationships

So, she asked you out or vice versa? Now, the exciting part happens. You two get to go on your very first date. You will have time to get to know each other and see if you mesh. But what are the rules? What will make everything flow more smoothly?

Read full story

The Ins and Outs of Finding a Book Cover

Every writer wants a book cover that is not only going to show a preview of their story but draw attention from an audience. However, it seems almost impossible to get something like this without paying a ton of money. However, over time and after reviewing several websites that sell these types of products, I have realized that it may be easier to educate yourself and make your own.

Read full story

Paid Review Sites: Are They Worth It?

When you first release a book, it may seem like you have dozens of readers, but as time goes on, this trend may slow, and you may end up having dozens of reads without any reviews.

Read full story

Finding the Right Market Segment: An Author’s Journey

Everyone has a story to tell, but sometimes after that story is written down and published, authors still have issues finding readers. This common conundrum can usually be due to catering to the wrong market segment.

Read full story

Benefit Eligibility Change for Veterans

On September 21, 2021, former LGBT service members got a wake-up call. The Department of Veteran’s Affairs declared that the LGBT members that were discharged under the former Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell measure may be eligible for full military benefits. The Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell rule was created in 1993 by then President Bill Clinton. It directed LGBT service members to “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue, and don’t harass” (Encyclopedia Britannica).

Read full story

Honey, It’s Time We Save the Bees

As you are looking outside at the flowers and trees, you might see a bee buzzing by, but did you know these common creatures are endangered? According to Greenpeace, “the number of bee colonies per hectare has declined by 90 percent since 1962” (Greenpeace, 2021). This is alarming as bees are responsible for doing so many things to keep our environment running efficiently.

Read full story
1 comments

An Oil Spill in the Midst of Climate Change Issues

Back in October, the California coast suffered from another major oil spill. According to CNN, “Portions of popular beaches across a swath of Southern California had been closed after a pipeline breach sent thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean and dead wildlife began washing ashore” (Cullinane & Sutton, 2021). This catastrophe closed events that were being held around the coast, beaches, and put the wildlife in the area at risk.

Read full story
2 comments

The Year of the Cartoon Boom

Back in the day, children would wait for the cartoon shows that came on during the weekend. Now, cartoon television shows are everywhere. There are even adult cartoon shows. “In 2018, the global animation market was worth 259 billion U.S. dollars, and is expected to grow to 270 billion by 2020” (Navarro, 2021).

Read full story
Iowa State

Language Law: A Barrier for Iowa Voters

Laws in Iowa are now creating havoc with the population. This is because Iowa has a law stating that all official state and political documents have to be written in English and no other language. This law is called the Iowa English Language Reaffirmation Act, and it was created in 2002 by Tom Vilsack to assimilate people into the Iowa culture (Arena, 2021). When this law was created, it also stated that English was Iowa’s official language (IDCA, 2020). However, before the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, Iowa was occupied by the Sauk, Fox, and Winnebago tribes and then later discovered by two French men, falling under the ownership of France (World Travel Guide, 2019). This means that English wasn’t always the language spoken in the state, nor was it the first language of the area.

Read full story
9 comments

Remote Work: The Direction of the Labor Market

In 2020, the world shook, and employers were forced to find a new way for their employees to work. This led to a high number of people working from home. In fact, according to Apollo Technical “4.7 million people worked remotely at least part-time”. This transition led to a revolution.

Read full story

Fill Your Belly and Your Wallet: Save Money this Holiday Season

Let’s face it, grocery shopping is a necessity. We all have to do it, and sometimes, the money that we pay towards our other necessities doesn’t leave too much room to get all of the things that we may need. However, I have found that time and money can cooperate with each other if they are utilized in certain ways.

Read full story

Education at Home: The Helping Hand for School-Aged Children

Though parents send their children to school to learn, they shouldn’t rely on the school system to teach their children everything. Educating your child at home is just as important as letting them get a school education. Children begin to absorb things at a very young age, and the basic skills that they learn when they are younger can help them with tasks throughout their lives.

Read full story

The Social Success in Writing

After writing your first book and publishing it, you may begin to wonder, “Where are my sales?” Well, if this is true, then there may be a reason you aren’t seeing the results that you want. Though distributors and retailers will assist you by getting your book to consumers, they won’t necessarily advertise your work for free. Therefore, it is important to get connected to your audience.

Read full story

Bringing Your Writing to the World Stage

Many people that start out in the writing field automatically see Amazon KDP and sign-up right away. I don’t blame them. It’s free, and Amazon is one of the largest book distributors for self-publishers. However, upon signing with Amazon, many also enroll in the KDP Select program, which means that they are not allowed to publish on any other platform during the duration of the KDP Select contract period.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy