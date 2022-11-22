Exploring Abandoned Places In Texas

Nick Summers - Explorer

What’s the new trendy thing to do these days? Urban exploring abandoned places in your state. Exploring buildings such as old houses, mansions, hotels, water parks, schools and hospitals. I have been urban exploring Texas and surrounding states for the last two years now. How does one get into urban exploring? Find these old abandoned historic places? Research and word of mouth from locals. Also you need the heart and passion for adventure with respect for the past. I made a special video of some of my best abandoned places in Texas I’ve explored here. Traveling all over Texas I have found some of the most amazing jaw dropping abandoned places. There is something about seeing beautiful structures and belongings left behind without reasons why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPSqn_0jIcNJym00
Abandoned Hotel Hallway.Photo byNick Summers

In this video I’m sharing with everyone, I have over twenty abandoned places with details of the locations in it. These locations are everything from castles to an old forgotten zoo and even hotels crumbling away. It always makes me wonder why these places are abandoned. Why do people just let go and forget these historic structures. Let them crumble and decay. Some of these explores I myself call adventures have capitative my imagination and wonder. Once you start this new trendy thing called urban exploring you can’t stop. Becomes a passion and almost a obsession. But there are underlining rules that come with it that are not expressed with the amazing pictures you see online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MFtB_0jIcNJym00
4th floor of a historic hotel decaying away.Photo byNick Summers

First thing you need to know is the laws about trespassing. Seriously know your laws and don’t test your luck. This new extreme sport can be costly even time consuming in a jail cell. If you see a posted sign or purple painted fence post that means stay out. Getting caught trespassing starts with a 500 dollar fine minimum. Always ask permission before exploring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnT2l_0jIcNJym00
Old Grand Victorian House.Photo byNick Summers

Second most important thing to know and do is letting someone know where you are going. Do not just go exploring alone. It can be very dangerous. You never know if someone is squatting in the place, fall through the floor, rattle snakes, or even get lost. Always have a travel buddy or two and let someone know where you going. A lot of places will not have cell phone reception. So if your alone and become hurt then your on your own. You can see in the video I made here of how dangerous but exciting exploring can be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayekV_0jIcNJym00
Old farm house.Photo byNick Summers

Thirdly you must keep in mind is the gear to bring with you and appropriate clothing. After you have gained permission to explore and have a travel buddy. Time to get a back pack and bring the proper gear with you. Such as water, food, first aid kit, and of course a camera. I have a special bag I carry with me on every explore I do as you will see in the video. Remember to be safe and careful while seeking adventure and glory in the abandoned realm. Also do not vandal, steal or ruin these historic places. They hold memories and tales of the past. They give us a hands on experience of looking into our past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqqzZ_0jIcNJym00
Abandoned time capsule house.Photo byNick Summers

Texas has many amazing abandoned places. My favorite places to explore down here are the old time capsules. The old farm houses that have been frozen in time untouched for many decades. Another video of time capsules I have explored is here. Imagine walking into a old farm house that has not been touched but frozen in time from the 1970’s. It’s like stepping in a time machine. Remember to be safe and ask permission before you go out and explore.

American Explorer of Abandoned and Historical Places. Positivity influencer and Paranormal investigator. Researcher and History Major.

Abilene, TX
