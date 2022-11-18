Thanksgiving Magic: Giving To Those In Need

Nick Summers - Explorer

It’s starting to get cold as November is quickly passing us by. Leaves are finally falling and the temps are dropping to freezing at night. Which also means Thanksgiving is only days away. As people are preparing for family and friends get-to-togethers to celebrate. But many forget that there are less fortunate people going without. People who are stressing the holiday and feeling left out as well. This is the time to not only be thankful for what we have. But to think of others who are not as blessed that struggle. This is the time to give to those in need. To think of the people that have these needs, not wants. From the people we know to the people we don’t know that live in our cities and towns. Thanksgiving is so much more then meeting up with our loved ones and eating. Thanksgiving is about helping each other and giving what we can to make this holiday special for everyone. I’m talking about the people that are homeless, the people that don’t have a kitchen table or family. The people on the street corners. The poor souls living in tents we call the homeless. And there are so many more homeless this Thanksgiving then ever before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9w9B_0jFtdXJE00
Homeless campNick Summers

Thanksgiving is a beautiful holiday of giving and thanking. A tradition that means so much to us. That’s why I have been making a new tradition with friends to give back to those in need. To rally the family and friends closest to me to give back to the homeless. Let them know people care about them. Which is the meaning of Thanksgiving. Just a little bit of time and money can save the holiday for so many that go all year without. I made a video of a few friends that are family to me giving out goods. Showing what a few can do that can make this holiday special for everyone. The video is here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ80B_0jFtdXJE00
Friends passing out Thanksgiving suppliesNick Summers

It does not take much to make the less fortunate to feel special and remembered. We pass out socks, beanies, gloves, water, canned goods, soap, bread and things of this sort. Food and clothing for the winter months goes a long way. Holidays can be stressful by themselves. Being cold and hungry only make them harder. Start a new tradition this Thanksgiving and give to strangers that are going without. Just a little bit of time and money could really cheer someone up and keep them a little warmer. Happy Thanksgiving everyone, count your blessings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQEN1_0jFtdXJE00
Tent city in Abilene, TexasNick Summers

Thanksgiving# Holidays# November# Charity

