Are Ghosts Really Real?

I am a paranormal investigator and urban explorer. I travel to abandoned places and even haunted places too. I have been on this quest to answer the question of the afterlife. Are ghost really real? I’ve seen and experienced things that can not be explained. Which lead me to investigating the paranormal. What I have captured on camera is beyond mind blowing. Down right scary. Have you ever witness something that’s unexplainable? Seen things out of the corner of your eye? Heard sounds or voices from no where? My best and most unexplainable evidence I’ve captured on camera is in this video I made Here

Unknown figure caught on camera Nick Summers

During my journey for answers I have documented my every step and every haunted location I have been too. And yes, I have captured all of these questions of mine on camera and audio. Phantom voices recorded on my audio that can not be explained. Shadows whipping by that disappear into walls and ceilings. Even translucent figures on camera that makes you look twice and wonder what was that.

Shadow person in a old abandoned hospital Nick Summers

I have learned that just because a house is old and creepy looking does not mean it’s haunted. But old abandoned hospitals and hotels with lots of death and energy are good candidates of being haunted. Specially if horrible activities have taken place in such places. I was exploring a old abandoned hotel and captured a voice asking me a question. Scary part, I was alone exploring this place. Or should I say I thought I was alone. Even old farm houses I’ve been too have gave me more then goosebumps down my spine. I feel that the creepiest feeling you can have is the feeling of being watched. Then have a door slam shut on you with no explanation why.

Unexplainable figure peering down on us Nick Summers

I would have to say the most frightening experience I’ve had on this quest so far happened in my own home. After staying the night in multiple haunted locations I started to notice things happening in my house. Hearing my name being called out loud when home alone. Faucets turning on and off. Tapping on walls, lights turning off and on. Then objects being thrown at me. The worst of it was the shadow man that my wife and I both saw at the same time walk into the room with us.

Shadow man captured in mirror Nick Summers

Sitting in the living room watching tv we became speechless when a huge shadow came into the room. Then slowly, not quickly it raised up into the ceiling. We both then screamed “did you see that” to each other. Which leads me to believe that once you start looking for the paranormal that the paranormal starts looking for you. In my highlight video I made of searching for ghosts you will see for yourself. Evidence like this speaks for itself. click here to see what I’ve captured so far. I am still on this journey for more evidence of the afterlife. There are still many questions I have. Lots of questions like why do they stick around after death and others do not. Why do they haunt certain areas. What is it like after you pass on. Makes one wonder, so until then the quest is still on.