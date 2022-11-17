Are Ghosts Really Real?

Nick Summers - Explorer

I am a paranormal investigator and urban explorer. I travel to abandoned places and even haunted places too. I have been on this quest to answer the question of the afterlife. Are ghost really real? I’ve seen and experienced things that can not be explained. Which lead me to investigating the paranormal. What I have captured on camera is beyond mind blowing. Down right scary. Have you ever witness something that’s unexplainable? Seen things out of the corner of your eye? Heard sounds or voices from no where? My best and most unexplainable evidence I’ve captured on camera is in this video I made Here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxvlH_0jDfa6hD00
Unknown figure caught on cameraNick Summers

During my journey for answers I have documented my every step and every haunted location I have been too. And yes, I have captured all of these questions of mine on camera and audio. Phantom voices recorded on my audio that can not be explained. Shadows whipping by that disappear into walls and ceilings. Even translucent figures on camera that makes you look twice and wonder what was that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhseT_0jDfa6hD00
Shadow person in a old abandoned hospitalNick Summers

I have learned that just because a house is old and creepy looking does not mean it’s haunted. But old abandoned hospitals and hotels with lots of death and energy are good candidates of being haunted. Specially if horrible activities have taken place in such places. I was exploring a old abandoned hotel and captured a voice asking me a question. Scary part, I was alone exploring this place. Or should I say I thought I was alone. Even old farm houses I’ve been too have gave me more then goosebumps down my spine. I feel that the creepiest feeling you can have is the feeling of being watched. Then have a door slam shut on you with no explanation why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSVRl_0jDfa6hD00
Unexplainable figure peering down on usNick Summers

I would have to say the most frightening experience I’ve had on this quest so far happened in my own home. After staying the night in multiple haunted locations I started to notice things happening in my house. Hearing my name being called out loud when home alone. Faucets turning on and off. Tapping on walls, lights turning off and on. Then objects being thrown at me. The worst of it was the shadow man that my wife and I both saw at the same time walk into the room with us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Du7m0_0jDfa6hD00
Shadow man captured in mirrorNick Summers

Sitting in the living room watching tv we became speechless when a huge shadow came into the room. Then slowly, not quickly it raised up into the ceiling. We both then screamed “did you see that” to each other. Which leads me to believe that once you start looking for the paranormal that the paranormal starts looking for you. In my highlight video I made of searching for ghosts you will see for yourself. Evidence like this speaks for itself. click here to see what I’ve captured so far. I am still on this journey for more evidence of the afterlife. There are still many questions I have. Lots of questions like why do they stick around after death and others do not. Why do they haunt certain areas. What is it like after you pass on. Makes one wonder, so until then the quest is still on.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Investigation# Travel# Popular# Paranormal# Ghosts

Comments / 84

Published by

American Explorer of Abandoned and Historical Places. Positivity influencer and Paranormal investigator. Researcher and History Major.

Abilene, TX
1561 followers

More from Nick Summers - Explorer

Thanksgiving Magic: Giving To Those In Need

It’s starting to get cold as November is quickly passing us by. Leaves are finally falling and the temps are dropping to freezing at night. Which also means Thanksgiving is only days away. As people are preparing for family and friends get-to-togethers to celebrate. But many forget that there are less fortunate people going without. People who are stressing the holiday and feeling left out as well. This is the time to not only be thankful for what we have. But to think of others who are not as blessed that struggle. This is the time to give to those in need. To think of the people that have these needs, not wants. From the people we know to the people we don’t know that live in our cities and towns. Thanksgiving is so much more then meeting up with our loved ones and eating. Thanksgiving is about helping each other and giving what we can to make this holiday special for everyone. I’m talking about the people that are homeless, the people that don’t have a kitchen table or family. The people on the street corners. The poor souls living in tents we call the homeless. And there are so many more homeless this Thanksgiving then ever before.

Read full story
2 comments

Abandoned Tiger King’s House

A couple years ago I went and explored the tiger kings house. After Joe Exotic ran off To avoid being arrested. Then Jeff Lowe left the zoo and tried to start another zoo further down the road. Which was shut down before it could open thankfully. I went to the tiger king zoo when everything was abandoned and Carole Baskin was the owner of it. Yes, she won everything from land to houses and vehicles through court proceeding. Over 189 tigers were sent to a refuge in Colorado. The video I made exploring the tiger kings house is here.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Five Famous Texas Serial Killers

There’s always a dark wonder about serial killers and why they kill. How many people they killed and how they did it. What makes one decide to wake up and start killing? Each state has their own serial killers, but Texas has a bunch of them. These are the top five with the highest numbers of victims and when they prowled the streets.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney Hotel

The McCartney Hotel. Built in 1929 in Texarkana, Texas. This massive once beautiful 10 story hotel was built by W.A McCartney. Built on Main St. across from the Historic Union Station. This hotel housed important people and war time soldiers too. Sadly this hotel has been abandoned since the 1970’s. When trains for people traveling became less popular. This hotel is still standing in the same exact city that a serial killer was once running loose. Known as the Phantom Killer and also the Texarkana Moonlight Murders of the 1940’s. They even made a Hollywood movie called “The Town That Dreaded Sundown”.

Read full story
7 comments

Trick-Or-Treating In America: When Did It Start

Have you ever wondered where trick-or-treating came from and when It started in America? We have adopted this tradition in a few ways. When immigrants from Ireland and Celtic backgrounds came to America during the potato famine they brought their customs with them. Including celebrating Halloween. As early as the 1600’s children would go door to door reciting verses, performing tricks also dressed up for cakes or food from neighbors in the Celtic Nations. Celebrating Samhain.

Read full story

Exploring The Abandoned Tiger King Zoo.

Everyone remembers one of Netflix’s biggest documentary of all time. The Tiger King. But what little do people know what happened to the Zoo after Joe Exotic was arrested. When the colorful characters and other zoo keepers were ran off. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. What it looks like today.

Read full story
Odessa, TX

Abandoned Water Park: Water Wonderland

The Water Wonderland in Odessa, Texas. Opened in 1980 in the heart of the West Texas oil fields. Located between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 80. This was a family favorite pass time to beat the West Texas brutal summers. But sadly it was not open long.

Read full story
9 comments
Abilene, TX

Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By Fire

Arsons torched the St. Ann hospital last Friday night. The abandoned hospital that brought life into this world and then home to spirits was burned down. Another historic building lay in ashes.

Read full story
1 comments

Carving Pumpkins - The History Behind It

The carving of pumpkins is a major part of the Halloween tradition. But many people do not know why this is. Where did the idea of making the famous Jack-O-Lantern come from?. My Super Mario Pumpkin CarvingNick Summers - author.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Ghost Town Nevadaville

Nevadaville started in 1859, when a man named John found gold there. The town became one of the most important and flourishing mining towns in the area. Lodes of gold were being pulled from the ground exploding the populatio.

Read full story
1 comments

Exploring a abandoned and flooded hotel

I got the lucky chance to explore the inside of a famous but flood damaged hotel. This hotel is located in northern Texas. Had names over the years and many memories for the city it’s in. Sadly it has became abandoned due to water damage from past floods over the years. It was built in a flood zone.

Read full story
7 comments

It’s The Month Of October, Do You Believe In Ghosts?

That’s the question we all secretly wonder. Do I believe in ghosts, the afterlife? Most everyone has seen the 1990 movie “Ghost” with the late Patrick Swayze. Also most people have seen all the Ghostbuster movies too. But the question is do YOU believe in ghosts? I have myself debated this and started a journey into the paranormal. Find out the answers for myself. Are ghosts really real?

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas

There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.

Read full story
14 comments
Ballinger, TX

A Haunted Hotel You Can Stay The Night At If You Dare

1886 Olde Park Hotel located in Ballinger, Texas. This is a haunted venue you can rent out for the night for paranormal investigations. This 1886 Hotel is very scary and truly haunted. I captured so much paranormal activity, the unexplainable. See for yourself the full video of the investigation is right here Haunted Olde Park Investigation.

Read full story

Abandoned Haunted House

Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.

Read full story
53 comments
Sonora, TX

Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.

Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.

Read full story
10 comments
Taylor County, TX

Taylor County History Center

Visiting the open to public Taylor County History Center also known as the Buffalo Gap Village is like stepping back in time. The original court house from 1879 complete with the original court room and jail plus the cannons too! Black smith shop with all the tools of the trade. The first pioneer log cabin ever in Taylor County. Even a old school house with the desks! This place is located at 133 William St. Buffalo Gap, Texas. Which was also once the county seat too.

Read full story
1 comments
Cisco, TX

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.

Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Texas Time Capsules - Old Western Brothel

Have you ever seen those old crumbling homes from days long ago? The old houses forgotten on those back country roads. I have always wondered about the families who used to live there. The hands that built them and why they have became abandoned. So I began a journey into the past exploring these old beauties. Looking for the answers of why forgotten, why abandoned, and everything in between. While on this journey I found this old house from the late 1800’s. While doing research I learned this was not just a house. This was a time capsule full of history.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy