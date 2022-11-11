Abandoned Tiger King’s House

A couple years ago I went and explored the tiger kings house. After Joe Exotic ran off To avoid being arrested. Then Jeff Lowe left the zoo and tried to start another zoo further down the road. Which was shut down before it could open thankfully. I went to the tiger king zoo when everything was abandoned and Carole Baskin was the owner of it. Yes, she won everything from land to houses and vehicles through court proceeding. Over 189 tigers were sent to a refuge in Colorado. The video I made exploring the tiger kings house is here

Joe Exotics Living Room Nick Summers - author

After watching the tiger king series I wondered what happened to the zoo and Joe’s house. I went through proper channels and was soon on my way to his now forgotten zoo. The last official people to come through the gates was Zach Baggins and his crew from the hit tv show ghost adventures. They investigated the grounds and house I explored myself. The zoo itself sat empty for over a year and had a very eerie feeling to it. Forbidding and almost unnerving. Walking through the grounds, past all the empty cages I came upon the tiger king house. Stopping me in my tracks I just stared at it. I could not believe I was about to explore Joe‘s house.

Joe Exotics ex husband Travis’s zoo tour shirt Nick Summers - author

In my research I learned that Jeff Lowe let disgruntled employees party and wreck havoc inside the house when Joe went on the run. Then took it a step further and let horses live inside the house during the winter before Carole took over the zoo. While I was exploring the house I found more then I thought I would. From old photographs, clothes still hanging in closets, furniture and so much more left behind in the house. This was a surreal experience walking through it all. You could tell someone just up and left in a hurry leaving everything behind. Even seeing the clay pigeons left in Travis‘s room and bullet casings. The House is located in the middle of the zoo grounds. Beyond eerie and creepy was the feeling you got while walking through his old house. You can still feel the energy and emotions he left behind on the walls there.

Hidden room while graphic material Nick Summers - author

I documented my walk through and experience. This is something I will never forget. Click Here to experience this for yourself. Americas version of Willy Wonka. Also when Carole Baskin sold the zoo to a undisclosed party. She sold it with stipulations. First was the name or anything associated with “Joe Exotic” was forever banned and never to be mentioned again. Second was this land could never be opened as a zoo again.