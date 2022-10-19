Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney Hotel

The McCartney Hotel. Built in 1929 in Texarkana, Texas. This massive once beautiful 10 story hotel was built by W.A McCartney. Built on Main St. across from the Historic Union Station. This hotel housed important people and war time soldiers too. Sadly this hotel has been abandoned since the 1970’s. When trains for people traveling became less popular. This hotel is still standing in the same exact city that a serial killer was once running loose. Known as the Phantom Killer and also the Texarkana Moonlight Murders of the 1940’s. They even made a Hollywood movie called “The Town That Dreaded Sundown”.

The Famous McCartney Hotel Nick Summers - author

This amazing historic hotel had a beautiful ballroom and grand marble staircase you will be able to see in my video I made exploring it. The indoors were masterfully decorated in gold and silver trim. Also had marble wainscoting throughout. My walk through video of once was the hotel of Northern East Texas is here Historic McCartney Hotel Video

Second Floor Of The McCartney Hotel Nick Summers - author

I can almost step back in time when I am exploring these amazing old hotels. I can picture the crowds of people laughing and dancing in the ballroom. Getting off the Union Station across the street and catching a room for the night. Even hear the town gossip of the World War 1 and 2 in the halls. Then 1946 whispers and fear of the moonlight killings happening in town. So much history and wonder these walls have seen. It’s almost heart breaking to see the hotel like this.

Hallway in decay Nick Summers - author

Across the street is another building keeping the past alive, The Union Station. Two very important buildings of the past lay facing each other refusing to let go. Trains and Hotels help build the America we see today. So many Train Stations are abandoned or gone with the hotels across from them. When the interstates connected and planes became cheaper. These historic places wasted away and then became forgotten

The Union Station Nick Summers - author

Texarkana is the most northeastern city sharing its land with Arkansas. Hence “Texarkana“. The builder of the McCartney Hotel was a prominent citizen of Texarkana. W.A McCartney moved to Texarkana in 1874 as a child with big dreams and motivation to make the city as great as it could be.

Marble staircase Nick Summers - author

Nick Summers admiring the hotel Nick Summers - author

What once was Nick Summers - author

I truly enjoy making documentaries on historic places across the great state of Texas. Because one day all these wonderful places will be gone and forgotten. We must not forget how and where we came from. The hard work and sweat and dreams should always be remembered. This is one of my favorite places and hope one day someone can come in with the right funds and save the McCartney Hotel. I hope everyone enjoys this. If you would like to see more the here is the documentary video I made showing the hotel one last time. The McCartney Hotel