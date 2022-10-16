The Tiger King Zoo: What It Looks Like Today

Nick Summers - Explorer

Everyone remembers one of Netflix’s biggest documentary of all time. The Tiger King. But what little do people know what happened to the Zoo after Joe Exotic was arrested. When the colorful characters and other zoo keepers were ran off. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. What it looks like today.

Tiger Cage - Tiger King ZooNick Summers - author

Everyone has a good idea of what happened at the zoo. The famous Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin feud. But what many don’t know is that Carole won a few lawsuits and ended up owning the zoo itself. The zoo opened in 1999 in Oklahoma. Switched hands to Jeff Lowe in 2018. Then Carole took over the land in 2020. The remaining tigers were sent to a sanctuary in Colorado. I went and explored the abandoned zoo to see the aftermath and document my experience there. It was something like out of Jurassic Park movies.

Joe ExoticGoogle Images

The last people to film here before me was Ghost Adventures, the T.V show. It has been many months and months since anyone walked the grounds when I arrived. A eerie feeling does not even describe the feelings I got while exploring the empty zoo. I was alone and felt followed at the same time. Here is the documentary video I made Exploring The Tiger King Zoo

Tiger King ZooNick Summers - author

Walking the abandoned lush grounds I even found the Tiger Kings house! Of course I had to explore this too. Stepping out of the rain I researched the zoo more on my phone. I found out Carole Baskin is / was selling the zoo with stipulations. A few of the rules with buying the zoo was to never ever mention Joe Exotics name or brand there ever again. Another one was that the zoo could never be opened as another zoo again.

More cagesNick Summers - author

Joe was sentenced to over 20 years and Carole ended up selling the property to a undisclosed party. And this zoo will soon become only a memory and one day forgotten. This was a humbling explore for me and in a way haunts me to this day. I remember watching the Netflix series just like most of everyone else. But walking through the zoo after the aftermath is beyond unnerving. This place is forever haunted by its past and you can feel it. Even in my documentary video the presence here is overwhelming.

Overgrown zoo cagesNick Summers - author

What is the future for the Greater Wynnewood Zoo? No one knows yet. But we do know it will never be a zoo again or mention the name of Joe Exotic again. To see the zoo as it looks today click here Tiger King Zoo Thank you and I hope you enjoyed. Follow for more stories and explores across the USA.

