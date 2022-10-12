Abandoned Water Park: Water Wonderland

The Water Wonderland in Odessa, Texas. Opened in 1980 in the heart of the West Texas oil fields. Located between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 80. This was a family favorite pass time to beat the West Texas brutal summers. But sadly it was not open long.

Abandoned Water Wonderland Nick Summers - author

Many locals have fond memories spent here. This water park shut the doors and closed in the early 2000’s. Tragically this water park was doomed within its first two decades. Drowned in lawsuits from patrons getting hurt. I found out about this water park in my oil field days traveling through the oil Mecca of Odessa, Texas. Then I finally got the chance to explore this huge place. This is my exploration video here Exploring Water Wonderland video

Slides in decay Google images

There was hope for it in 2018 when the property was bought and work was starting to be done to restore it. Then of course Covid came in and destroyed what was left of the water parks future. Now Water Wonderland is completely destroyed by the dozer. The property now belongs to a oil field company And will become a distant memory to those who still remember summers here.

Rusty Slides Nick Summers - author

While exploring this place I could almost see it in it’s glory. Before the decay and destruction. Which is sad because after the summer we just had, it would of been a nice spot to be. As we walked through this visual wonderland I could see the hard work and los that first went into it. This was an amazing explore and one of my first ones too. So again it saddens me to know it’s destroyed and gone forever. I’m glad I got a chance to film the water park before it was to late. This is the video here Water Wonderland Video Has the third world, apocalypse vibes to it. Hope you enjoy the video. And if you enjoyed this water park yourself please leave a like and comment. Thanks!