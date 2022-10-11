Abilene, TX

Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By Fire

Arsons torched the St. Ann hospital last Friday night. The abandoned hospital that brought life into this world and then home to spirits was burned down. Another historic building lay in ashes.

St. Ann hospital in flamesKTAB Abilene News Station

This abandoned hospital was built in 1938 and sadly closed in the late 1960’s. A hospital ran by nuns and doctors in Abilene, Texas. Many of the locals were born here during its years of operation. Also many died here too. Resulting in haunting even long after the doors closed forever. I found this hospital through research and word of mouth. After exploring this historic building I left feeling there was more going on inside here.

St. Ann hospital before the recent fire.Nick Summers - author

While reviewing my footage and pictures I couldn’t believe my eyes what I captured on camera. A Shadow Person! Also more then a few EVP’s on my audio. Voices that did not belong there for there was no one else there with us. Very eerie and strange indeed. I had to further investigate this and see if this place was truly haunted. I was not let down at all. This is the full solo investigation I did here Haunted Hospital Investigation

Shadow Person Captured On CameraNick Summers - author

Returning late in the night we set up our camera equipment. After setting up the paranormal gear I use we started the investigation. Right away we knew we were not alone and made contact with spirits in the old abandoned hospital. First was a man talk about a fire and deaths. Then mind blowing moment we started to talk with Nuns. We used a SB7 spirit box to speak with the spirits here. Also I captured a moving black shadow darting across the front of one of my static cameras. Insane.

Hospital stairway eerieNick Summers - author

I have investigated this old hospital a total of three times. Something always called me back and I would even dream about this place. Then tragically someone or more lit this historic hospital on fire. Sounds weird, but I loved this place and beyond sadden now. I also have a video of me exploring this place during the day time which lead me to coming back making contact with the spirits. Day Time Explore of St. Ann

Paranormal Investigation in progressNick Summers - author

I believe this is or I should say was the most haunted place in Abilene, Texas. I saw the fires last Friday night from my back porch. When I learned what was on fire I was upset and mad. Why would people burn buildings down. It’s very upsetting and more then reckless. But, with the destruction I learned Habitat for Humanity is taking the opportunity to re build. They are a very active amazing group of people who will take this rubble away and build housing for those who truly need it. There is a happy ending for the land this hospital was on. Now my question is this, will the spirits haunt the soon to be new buildings? I guess only time will tell.

Do you believe in ghosts?Nick Summers - author

Comments / 1

