Carving Pumpkins - The History Behind It

Nick Summers - Explorer

The carving of pumpkins is a major part of the Halloween tradition. But many people do not know why this is. Where did the idea of making the famous Jack-O-Lantern come from?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzK2Q_0iSTve8J00
My Super Mario Pumpkin CarvingNick Summers - author

Jack-O-Lanterns / Pumpkin carvings actually were first carved out of turnips. in the Celtic nations of Ireland, Scotland, and even England during the 19th century. The people believed in a Irish myth about “Stingy Jack”. This myth is about a man named Jack who tricked the devil into personal financial gain. Later on when Jack died, God would not let him into heaven. The devil would not let him into hell either over Jack’s trickery. Jack was forever bound to earth to roam as a angry spirit for all of eternity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dq1Js_0iSTve8J00
Scarecrow JackNick Summers - author

To keep Jack’s vengeful spirit away, the Celtics would carve turnips into scary faces. Hollow out the turnips and place candles inside of them. Use them as lanterns to bring light into the darkness and scare away Jack and other evil entities. on Halloween or (All Hallows’ Eve) during the 19th century houses across Ireland, Scotland, and England. The people would carve these turnips and turn them into scary faces lanterns. I’m turn creating what is known as Jack-O-Lanterns. But when did turnips become pumpkins and how?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EBSK_0iSTve8J00
Author carving pumpkinsNick Summers - author

As nations crossed the sea‘s to North America they brought their traditions with them. In America during the fall, pumpkins are in abundance over turnips and bigger! Keeping to their traditions, carving pumpkins became the new Jack-O-Lanterns we see today. So, carving pumpkins will keep Stingy Jack and other bad entities away from your house on Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cmn35_0iSTve8J00
My E.T pumpkin carvingNick Summers - author

I personally enjoy the Halloween festivities and carving pumpkins. There is more to the traditions of Halloween and why we do the things we do. This is just the reason why we carve pumpkins and where it came from. something cool to know and teach others about while carving those Jack-O-Lanterns! Hope you enjoyed this article and subscribe for more. Also check out my other creative platforms Here

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# History# Pumpkin# Pumpkin patch# Holiday myths

Comments / 1

Published by

American Explorer of Abandoned and Historical Places. Positivity influencer and Paranormal investigator. Researcher and History Major.

Abilene, TX
896 followers

More from Nick Summers - Explorer

Odessa, TX

Abandoned Water Park: Water Wonderland

The Water Wonderland in Odessa, Texas. Opened in 1980 in the heart of the West Texas oil fields. Located between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 80. This was a family favorite pass time to beat the West Texas brutal summers. But sadly it was not open long.

Read full story
5 comments
Abilene, TX

Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By Fire

Arsons torched the St. Ann hospital last Friday night. The abandoned hospital that brought life into this world and then home to spirits was burned down. Another historic building lay in ashes.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Ghost Town Nevadaville

Nevadaville started in 1859, when a man named John found gold there. The town became one of the most important and flourishing mining towns in the area. Lodes of gold were being pulled from the ground exploding the populatio.

Read full story
1 comments

Exploring a abandoned and flooded hotel

I got the lucky chance to explore the inside of a famous but flood damaged hotel. This hotel is located in northern Texas. Had names over the years and many memories for the city it’s in. Sadly it has became abandoned due to water damage from past floods over the years. It was built in a flood zone.

Read full story
7 comments

It’s The Month Of October, Do You Believe In Ghosts?

That’s the question we all secretly wonder. Do I believe in ghosts, the afterlife? Most everyone has seen the 1990 movie “Ghost” with the late Patrick Swayze. Also most people have seen all the Ghostbuster movies too. But the question is do YOU believe in ghosts? I have myself debated this and started a journey into the paranormal. Find out the answers for myself. Are ghosts really real?

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas

There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.

Read full story
14 comments
Ballinger, TX

A Haunted Hotel You Can Stay The Night At If You Dare

1886 Olde Park Hotel located in Ballinger, Texas. This is a haunted venue you can rent out for the night for paranormal investigations. This 1886 Hotel is very scary and truly haunted. I captured so much paranormal activity, the unexplainable. See for yourself the full video of the investigation is right here Haunted Olde Park Investigation.

Read full story

Abandoned Haunted House

Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.

Read full story
53 comments
Sonora, TX

Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.

Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.

Read full story
6 comments
Taylor County, TX

Taylor County History Center

Visiting the open to public Taylor County History Center also known as the Buffalo Gap Village is like stepping back in time. The original court house from 1879 complete with the original court room and jail plus the cannons too! Black smith shop with all the tools of the trade. The first pioneer log cabin ever in Taylor County. Even a old school house with the desks! This place is located at 133 William St. Buffalo Gap, Texas. Which was also once the county seat too.

Read full story
Cisco, TX

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Texas Time Capsules - Old Western Brothel

Have you ever seen those old crumbling homes from days long ago? The old houses forgotten on those back country roads. I have always wondered about the families who used to live there. The hands that built them and why they have became abandoned. So I began a journey into the past exploring these old beauties. Looking for the answers of why forgotten, why abandoned, and everything in between. While on this journey I found this old house from the late 1800’s. While doing research I learned this was not just a house. This was a time capsule full of history.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy