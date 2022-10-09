Carving Pumpkins - The History Behind It

The carving of pumpkins is a major part of the Halloween tradition. But many people do not know why this is. Where did the idea of making the famous Jack-O-Lantern come from?

My Super Mario Pumpkin Carving Nick Summers - author

Jack-O-Lanterns / Pumpkin carvings actually were first carved out of turnips. in the Celtic nations of Ireland, Scotland, and even England during the 19th century. The people believed in a Irish myth about “Stingy Jack”. This myth is about a man named Jack who tricked the devil into personal financial gain. Later on when Jack died, God would not let him into heaven. The devil would not let him into hell either over Jack’s trickery. Jack was forever bound to earth to roam as a angry spirit for all of eternity.

Scarecrow Jack Nick Summers - author

To keep Jack’s vengeful spirit away, the Celtics would carve turnips into scary faces. Hollow out the turnips and place candles inside of them. Use them as lanterns to bring light into the darkness and scare away Jack and other evil entities. on Halloween or (All Hallows’ Eve) during the 19th century houses across Ireland, Scotland, and England. The people would carve these turnips and turn them into scary faces lanterns. I’m turn creating what is known as Jack-O-Lanterns. But when did turnips become pumpkins and how?

Author carving pumpkins Nick Summers - author

As nations crossed the sea‘s to North America they brought their traditions with them. In America during the fall, pumpkins are in abundance over turnips and bigger! Keeping to their traditions, carving pumpkins became the new Jack-O-Lanterns we see today. So, carving pumpkins will keep Stingy Jack and other bad entities away from your house on Halloween.

My E.T pumpkin carving Nick Summers - author

I personally enjoy the Halloween festivities and carving pumpkins. There is more to the traditions of Halloween and why we do the things we do. This is just the reason why we carve pumpkins and where it came from. something cool to know and teach others about while carving those Jack-O-Lanterns! Hope you enjoyed this article and subscribe for more. Also check out my other creative platforms Here