Colorado Ghost Town Nevadaville

Nevadaville started in 1859, when a man named John found gold there. The town became one of the most important and flourishing mining towns in the area. Lodes of gold were being pulled from the ground exploding the populatio.

Original fire department Wikipedia

This ghost town is famous for its masonic lodge that’s still meeting to this day! The lodge was founded also in 1859. Then a few years later in 1861, a massive fire happened burning 50 plus buildings to the ground. In order to put out this fire the miners used TNT to blow up the fire putting it out! How wild is that.

Nevadaville Co. Nick Summers - author

Years later in the 1880’s, this mining towns population exploded itself to over 1,084. imagine boarding houses, bars, trading posts, post office and more. This place was huge. But as all mining towns usual go, within twenty more years the gold dries up and everyone left. By the 1930’s there was only 2 people left living here. Very drastic and fast did this town become a ghost town. But also a lot of history is here too.

Nevadaville Nick Summers - author

I had the amazing chance to walk around this Masonic Ghost Town. Made a video for everyone to enjoy and experience it for themselves. Nevadaville Ghost Town Explore This place is literally stepping back in time and amazing to see. Also this Ghost Town was founded before the state Colorado was even a state. At the time it was known and Western Kansa. Cool huh? There are a few people living in the hills surrounding this old town. And next to it is Central City, Colorado.

Central City Colorado Nick Summers - author

And a nice little gambling ritzy town called Black Hawk you can stay the weekend at.